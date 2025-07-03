DeAndre Ayton Breaks Silence on Lakers’ $16.6 Million Decision With Powerful Message to Blazers

It’s official. And from the man himself. Deandre Ayton is suiting up in Purple & Gold. The Los Angeles Lakers have finally found a starting center for the 2025-26 season. In case you were still in disbelief after Shams Charania dropped this bomb, Deandre Ayton confirmed the news personally. Ayton had some heartfelt words for Portland for his time with the Trail Blazers. But he’s now looking forward to teaming up with LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a big way.

Ayton was the guy picked first overall ahead of Luka Doncic (third overall) in the 2018 draft. Which makes this a team-up to fear. However, amid all the waivers, free agency, and contract talk, Ayton took a moment to thank his home of two seasons.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 26-year-old wrote, “RIP CITY, thank you. I appreciate ya’ll for welcoming me and my family. I’ve truly enjoyed my experience engaging with such a proud fanbase and beautiful community.”

Despite rumors of friction with the team, Ayton had nothing but gratitude for the Blazers when he wrote, “Big up to my teammates, ya’ll the realest✊🏽The entire coaching staff, thank you for your leadership. I appreciate going to battle with ya’ll.”

Ayton was selected by the Phoenix Suns but soon rumors of clashes with the coaching staff surfaced. He emerged as a star in Portland but the chatter followed him there too. He’s however setting the right tone with his message before working with Coach JJ Redick. “Thank you to the entire front office and staff from the facility to the arena…I’m grateful to every one of you for being part of the journey. @trailblazers, you’ll always have a place in my heart.”

Finally, he confirmed what others found hard to believe since sources in Lakers told ESPN’s Shams Charania. “@lakers I’M READY. Let’s get to work 💛💜 #LakeShow.” In one line, Deandre Ayton broke the Internet.

Shams as usual beat Deandre and the Lakers to the punch. Yet there was a teensy bit of disbelief. Because, come on, LeBron James gets another #1 draft select for a teammate (ninth according to historians)? And Ayton, who’s one of the most seasoned centers in the league? Not to mention Bron and Doncic’s stellar record with centers. There’s still some wrinkles to be ironed out though.

Deandre Ayton, the big what-if

Although a highly-touted free agent, Deandre Ayton is coming off a lackluster season. He averaged a career-low 14.4 points on 56.6% shooting from the floor and 66.7% shooting from the foul line, along with 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 blocks for the Blazers.

Despite his record and the rumored tension, Ayton was a surprise free agent this offseason. As of Sunday night, he was reportedly in negotiations with the Blazers and apparently surrendered $10 million of a $34 million buyout. The Lakers’ pursuit of Ayton was not lowkey either. A big part because Luka Doncic and Ayton are both represented by Bill Duffy, the veteran agent behind WME Basketball.

The Lakers can easily afford him too. Insiders report that Ayton and the team are close to a two-year deal worth $16.6 million. If that’s inked, Ayton will cash in a $8.1 million starting salary for next season.

The expectations on Ayton on reviving the Lakers with two superstars is high not just for the ‘LakeShow’ but for himself as well. He’ll have a player option for 2026-27 and if he’s a winning piece, he could earn a $34 million contract in his next free agency.

There is still doubts about Ayton’s shooting efficacy since the other big man still on the market was Al Horford and Brook Lopez. However, most analysts believe Ayton is a better fit for Doncic. Even Luka is apparently excited about this signing.