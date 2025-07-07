Deandre Ayton Burdened With Lakers Legend’s Legacy as Luka Doncic’s Stance on $16.6M Move Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers just made a move that could redefine their future frontcourt. Deandre Ayton, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick, is officially a Laker after signing a two-year, $16.6 million deal with a player option for the 2026–27 season. Ayton, wearing No. 5, joins a franchise with a rich big-man history—and all eyes are on whether he can rise to the occasion. But Ayton didn’t land in LA by accident. According to Marc Stein, both Ayton and Luka Doncic were “motivated” to play together. The two stars share an agent, Bill Duffy, and found mutual ground in the Lakers’ glaring need for a front-line center—especially after their first-round playoff loss to the Timberwolves, where size was clearly a problem.

Ayton arrives after averaging 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers last season. While the numbers are solid, the pressure is on. Lakers fans remember the dominant centers who came before—Kareem, Shaq, Pau, Dwight—and the bar is set high. As for Doncic, who put up monster numbers post-trade, he seems committed. He’s eligible for a four-year, $229 million extension on August 2, and his alignment with Ayton may be a subtle nod that he’s in it for the long haul.

With JJ Redick likely starting a lineup of Doncic, Reaves, Hachimura, LeBron, and Ayton, the Lakers are betting big on chemistry and fit. Whether Ayton thrives under that purple-and-gold pressure remains to be seen.

(This is a developing story…)