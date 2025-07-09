Deandre Ayton Directly Addresses LA After Disclosing Reason Behind Lakers Move

“I leave that up to you guys. I’m just here to be a part of the puzzle. I’m here to fit in with Luka, JJ [Redick] and whatever Bron wants me to do. That’s about it,” You do not need to guess who’s trying to fit the puzzle: Deandre Ayton, who is embracing his new chapter. The Lakers’ acquisition of the big man addresses what GM Rob Pelinka had called their top offseason priority. For Ayton, after disappointing stretches in Phoenix and Portland, it’s a welcome reset. And he isn’t just trying to fit, but drops the reason behind such a move.

A few hours ago, the 26-year-old took to his official X account to share a post filled with highlights from his first day at the Lakers’ practice facility. From his #5 jersey proudly hanging in a designated locker space to a young girl holding it courtside, this was no more a dream. Other shots captured him walking with Rob Pelinka with a caption “Los Angeles Lakers welcomes DeAndre Ayton Jake LaRavia”. And his caption? “New chapter. Let’s hoop, Lakers Nation #LakeShow 💜💛”. But what’s the motive behind the move? He explains next.

The post came only a few hours after Ayton’s introductory press conference concluded. During the Q&A session, the player was quite candid about his reason for choosing the Lakers, as he revealed that “I feel like the Lakers were the best position [for me]. They want to win a championship right now, and I want to win right now as well and just be part of a winning legacy and be around winners. … The last two years was just a different route for me and I just learned a lot that when you don’t win in this league, you can be forgotten.”

In a separate session with Spectrum Sportsnet, Ayton placed emphasis on the team’s legacy, all the great players that have been a part of it, to say “Why not?” as a reason. Along with the bigger picture, the player also wanted to get back into the groove, as he added, “I really want to get back to the person I was, and just contribute the best way I can to fit in”. Get back? Because Deandre Ayton’s run in the 2024-25 season was among his worst.

After all, he averaged only 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists throughout only 40 games. Despite having played in the NBA for 7 years, Deandre Ayton hasn’t had any All-Star Games on his resume. Nor has he had any All-NBA team honors, except for the one he received in his rookie season. Such issues are not something one expects from the 1st overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The same draft that had other star players like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc, being picked lower than him.

Additionally, according to ‘The Athletic’s Jason Quick, Ayton had several issues that the Portland Trail Blazers simply did not appreciate. It included his tardiness to team flights and practices, the skipping of rehabilitation appointments, slamming chairs when he was taken out of games, and throwing tantrums in the locker room after getting sidelined for “poor effort”. All of this proved that the player needed to go somewhere. The center needed a team, and the LA Lakers needed a center. Lo and behold, the puzzle is complete.

Becoming a part of a championship-contending team has its perks and cons. After all, more attention on Deandre Ayton means more criticism when things don’t go his way. The player wasn’t even spared when he was just on the speculation list to join the Lakers. Fortunately, Ayton made it clear he will turn that negative into a positive.

Deandre Ayton revealed criticism will ‘fuel’ him to prove doubters wrong: “a different type of drive”

From ESPN’s Tim MacMahon suggesting that “This is going to be a disaster”, to Jason Quick’s reporting of the player’s tantrum, several people aligned to highlight that Deandre Ayton would not be right for the Lakers. The criticism wasn’t without any reason, especially given the player’s low scoring in the previous season, and the rumors that questioned his willingness to give his best effort. With the Lakers, Deandre Ayton hopes to turn into a new leaf, but he will continue doing whatever he did to combat the criticism.

During the presser, the new Lakers signee was asked if he paid attention to the criticism directed towards him. Ayton replied, “Most definitely. It fuels me. It fuels me up completely. And it’s a different type of drive that I’ve been wanting to express for a long time. I think this is the perfect timing, here in the Purple and Gold. And it’s a platform that I cannot run from. I can show what I really am and just be around some greats to really emphasize that for me as well. It is a lot of fuel in me to prove to the whole world.”

Deandre Ayton is not willing to give any ammunition to his critics. He already had conversations with JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka about next steps, which highlighted his role as “Mainly just protecting that rim as much as possible, closing out possessions and really leading just these things to buckets”. Additionally, the player has highlighted excitement at being paired up with Luka Doncic, and adjusting with both him and LeBron James by watching and learning.

Deandre Ayton has played for too many years as just a player struggling to make a mark. With the Lakers, he finally has a chance of going far in the playoffs, and winning individual accolades too. Just how far the player will progress is something that remains to be seen.