Deandre Ayton Drops Injury Update Ahead Of Lakers – Suns Game On Monday

The last thing anyone in LakeShow wants is Deandre Ayton getting injured again. Because when he’s healthy, he’s the big man the Los Angeles Lakers can count on. Tonight, he had 22 points, four blocks, and a game-high 12 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans. But what got fans’ hearts in throats was an in-game moment before he left. Usually, when that happens, Ayton misses a game and a half at least. But we don’t need to jump to that conclusion after tonight.

Ayton bumped into Pelicans’ rookie Derik Queen in the fourth quarter. It was bad enough for him that the head coach, JJ Redick, needed to call a timeout. The Lakers player limped to the bench while clutching his right knee. He was soon ruled out of the rest of the game. But post-game, it wasn’t Redick saying they’re waiting for an MRI on Ayton, like last week. It was the big man himself putting us at ease.

“It kind of tweaked… the little collision I had the other day in Utah,” Ayton said of his injury.

That was in LeBron James’ second game back on November 23 against the Utah Jazz. He suffered a contusion to his right knee and left the game. MRIs came back positive, but he rested out the decisive NBA Cup game against the Clippers. He seemingly aggravated the same injury tonight and favored the other leg, which is probably why Redick was prepared, according to him.

“JJ said he was going to set me up regardless. So, it was good timing,” Ayton continued.

Usually, the Lakers do just fine even when Ayton leaves with an injury. Such has been their form this season. This time too, they cruised to a 133-121 victory, extending their winning streak to seven games. Fortunately, the center’s setback might not be too severe to miss the next game.

“It cooled down after the game. So, I’m good now,” Ayton reassured the media.

The Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns tomorrow in the second game of a back-to-back. And with the upcoming games, they’re going to need Ayton more than ever.

Deandre Ayton is ready for back-to-back sets

Since adding Deandre Ayton and Marcus Smart this offseason, the Lakers are looking more complete than ever. They’re second in the West, 15-4 as of writing, and could be the first team to win the in-season tournament a second time. They’ve gone undefeated so far in NBA Cup play while being shorthanded, as LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Gabe Vincent, and even Luka Doncic have been on and off the injury list.

So they’re going to need Ayton in the lineup now that Smart is questionable. He fortunately had an update on himself.

“It was just waiting to cool, like a little tweak in the ankle, almost,” Ayton nonchalantly said when the reporter mentioned back-to-back. “It wasn’t nothing crazy. I just really felt it right there. And the same time, JJ was bringing somebody up, somebody in the game to sub me.”

Jaxson Hayes subbed in for the rest of the quarter. It was a planned substitution by Redick to keep Ayton from re-aggravating his injury. It was bad luck that he suffered that collision right when his minutes were up.

The head coach needs to have that foresight with Ayton the most. The center once played through back spasms, didn’t score at all, and tweaked his back. But this time, his timely decision paid off. For once, Redick could say that Ayton was in “terrific spirits” after that collision.

From the sound of it, he’s shaken it off and ready to play next against his former team. Fingers crossed, no other scares tomorrow.