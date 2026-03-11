Deandre Ayton Exits Lakers Interview in 120 Seconds After Bizarre Exchange

The motor that was missing for quite some time was finally on display against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Lakers teammates and head coach appreciated Deandre Ayton’s role as a lob threat, rebounder, and screener. But when the media members did it, the answers were short, cryptic, and a definite head scratcher.

For the second straight game, the Lakers have won by 13 points or more. They were successful and had more steals, 7, and made the Wolves commit more turnovers, 11. The Purple and Gold’s defensive chieson was visible, and that’s what the first reporter asked. “What did you make of the team’s defense for the whole game? ” And the answer was just in two words. “It’s good communication”.

So far, so good, right? But when DA had to answer how exactly communication was fruitful, he made the first bizarre answer. “It was just good terminology.”

The 27-year-old was also told that the head coach, JJ Redick, praised the work ethic and the double-double performance in the first half against the Wolves. However, Deandre Ayton played down his own impact. “I just played.” The conclusion of the presser was even more bizarre.

Daniel Starkand, the Managing Editor of theLakers Nation, asked the starting center about the team’s current momentum after two big wins over the Knicks and the Timberwolves. “Momentum,” A perplexed Deandre Ayton said. “What are you talking about?” Starkand would repeat his question and tried explaining, “Momentum from two big wins in a row.”

However, the answer from Ayton put an end to a difficult two-minute interview. “I don’t know what you’re talking about, I don’t know what you mean.”

Imago Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Maybe the 7-foot-0 star is upset with the media after the Clint Capela comparison saga or frustrated in general with how the media portrays him. At least during the interview, his two answers about teammates were short but not cryptic.

Deandre Ayton finished with 14 points on 7-11 shooting & 12 rebounds in 34 minutes. He gave credit to Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for creating open looks and easy lobs for him. “I mean, just hats off to them. They found the areas where I was open and put pressure on the rim. Teams gotta decide whether they want the corner three or the percentage basket.”

Against the Wolves, the Lakers were shorthanded, as backup centers Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber were ruled out because of a back strain. Speaking about his role as a non-injured center on the team, Ayton was clear about his responsibility. “Most definitely, I know I’m the only big, so I try my best to stay out there as long as possible, especially down the stretch.”

The Lakers locker room comes in support of Deandre Ayton

His 14-point double-double against the Wolves made him LA’s third-highest scorer. His 11 shots were the third most on the team. The Lakers outscored Minnesota by ten points in the big man’s 34 minutes on the floor. Clearly, something on the night worked, which resulted in a performance that the Lakers’ nation had been craving for some time.

In fact, Luka Doncic, who played a key role in recruiting Deandre Ayton for the Lakers, was happy with the starting center’s impact.“Yeah, it’s very big of him. I think he was very locked in today. Like I said, I think he was huge for us today. So we need to encourage him to keep doing like that, and, you know, when he plays like that it helps us win.”

Even the head coach, JJ Redick, praised Ayton’s performance and impact on defense and offense. “DA was fantastic tonight on that end… it’s great for his teammates to see him have a really good performance on both ends of the floor.” Struggling with form and injuries has become a staple during the 27-year-old’s stint with the Lakers.

Teammate Marcus Smart even noted that Denadre Ayton was trying hard amid the mental battle. So, the endorsement of his teammates and coach would go a long way as the starting center finds his feet.