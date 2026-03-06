Deandre Ayton Injury Risks Lakers Shut Down After JJ Redick, Luka Doncic Side With 25-YO Star

The Lakers’ streak to win four games in a row started badly as the Nuggets went on an 11-0 run. They got into more trouble when starting center Deandre Ayton got injured and did not return. Despite the loss 120-113, coach JJ Redick and star Luka Doncic were able to trust Jaxson Hayes for stepping up

“Well, very confident. I thought he was terrific tonight. He played basically 28 minutes, and you know that that was a lot for him. I think not having Maxi tonight actually really hurt us. Particularly with DA out. But Jaxson, you know, I definitely have confidence in him.”

Redick’s post-game comments highlighted Hayes’ 27 minutes, more than his season average of 17.5 minutes. Against the Nuggets, the 25-year-old scored a season high 19 points with 5 rebounds and was efficient with 8-10 from FG. Deadre Ayton was ruled out after five minutes due to a knee injury, where he went scoreless with two rebounds. So, the head coach had to play the backup center. That’s why, after Redick, even Luka Doncic only had good things to say about Jaxson.

“I always say I love playing with Jaxson, you know. I think this year his improvement is unbelievable. Just playing with him, he understands I think this year even more how to play with me. So playing with him is very special for me.”

Imago Feb 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is congratulated by center Jaxson Hayes (11) after making a basket during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Since early January 2026, Hayes has maintained a team-high +31 plus-minus, while Ayton’s -20 during that same span ranks as the second-worst on the team. In the moments of Ayton not wanting to be Capela, his motor is in question on the nights when he fails to get going. Hayes has contrasted that attitude by doing what suits the Lakers best.

Speaking about his contributions to the Purple and Gold, Jaxson Hayes is ready for the challenge to compete for the starting spot.

“It’s fun, I mean, I like the challenge. That’s the competitive nature of us players. If you don’t like the challenge then why are you here?” He even took accountability for the loss. “Felt like it was more than I could have done on the defensive end.”

Jaxson Hayes takes over Deandre Ayton

In the win over the Pelicans, Redick opted to close the game with Hayes, choosing him over the Lakers’ other center option, Deandre Ayton. Hayes validated it by producing “multiple stops” against Zion Williamson. Redick even appreciated the “energy” that Hayes brought “into the group when he runs the floor.”

Hayes’ defensive impact against Denver followed his career-best defensive performance against New Orleans. Just two days prior, he blocked Zion Williamson at the rim in a crucial isolation play with 7:24 remaining. Drew a charge on Zion on a subsequent possession. Forced an airball from Trey Murphy III, directly leading to an Austin Reaves lead-changing 3-pointer.

These plays and adaptability are proving why he is a better fit than Deandre Ayton. Since there is no timeline on Ayton’s injury, Hayes will get more opportunity to prove himself, which could make him the starting center by the time the playoffs begin.