Deandre Ayton Makes Lakers History That Even Shaquille O’Neal Never Achieved After 76ers Game

Three weeks back, coach JJ Redick had a specific instruction for Deandre Ayton. To be a lion. He even gave the big man a t-shirt with half his face and half a lion’s face. The Los Angeles Lakers have sought to elevate centre play ever since Anthony Davis departed. They needed their punt on Ayton to pay off. A little over a quarter of the way into the season, we can safely say that it has.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Last night, Ayton became the first player in Lakers history to record a double-double without any misses or turnovers. He recorded 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists on 7 of 7 shooting from the field against the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished the game with a plus/minus of +10!

Ayton’s post-game press conference was as straightforward as it could be. The player made it clear from the very beginning. He wasn’t there to chat about private team affairs; he was there to just “be real.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I just do what I have to do,” Deandre Ayton said of his record-breaking performance. “I thank him (Redick).”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7-foot center might be in a purple patch now, but his journey in LA didn’t start with butterflies around him. The Lakers had lost to the Warriors by 10 points on the day he made his debut. And his cryptic post-game comment about “a confusing big” baffled the fanbase even more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Legend Shaquille O’Neal wasted no time presenting his analysis.

“You need to step it up,” the Lakers’ three-peat winner said.

Ayton was a victim of another beating about 20 days later in OKC. The Inside the NBA crew had no mercy on him during halftime. Shaq worriedly showed a clip of Ayton jogging down the court, not controlling the paint. Charles Barkley tore into the Lakers big man, claiming that he wasn’t doing anything to provide the Lakers with playoff insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ever since then, Ayton’s really stepped up his rebounding display. He’s had fewer than eight boards in all but one game in his last eight contests. The Lakers big man is also shooting north of 70% from the field in this time span, and a career-high 69.6% this season. That’s a true bonus in addition to the 1.1 blocks he averages per game. God, Shaq must be proud.

Talent was never the issue with Deandre Ayton. It was consistency. But from the looks of it, JJ Redick has found a way to make it work for the 27-year-old star alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic. And Ayton has never been one to hide his appreciation for the King.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deandre Ayton’s historic night made more special by ‘hero’ James, Redick doesn’t fail to praise Lakers big man

Deandre Ayton admitted that LeBron James’ fourth-quarter surge against a struggling Joel Embiid and his 76ers “felt like a movie.”

“I had stopped celebrating just to watch him so I don’t miss nothing,” Ayton said of James’ go-ahead three and celebration.

The reporters nudged Ayton further, trying to get him to admit he was the best supporting cast member for James. But the 27-year-old was insistent that those records or box scores don’t matter as much.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Lebron James (23) shoots against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Ayton seemed to deflect any praise coming his way humbly, Redick had some special words for him, especially for holding down the fort despite conceding 60 points in the first half.

“He was in drop, being disruptive, Redick said of Ayton. “He was getting loose balls. He was blocking shots. He was switching on to Maxi. Just whatever we needed him to do on that end of the floor in the second half. He was great.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you look closely, there’s a striking similarity between what Redick, Ayton, and James (previously) have said in interviews. The familiar vibe of ‘needing to do whatever the team needs me to do’ is a growing trend among this crop of players in LA.

Despite the Lakers’ defensive flaws that show up time and again against the better sides, they’re still 17-6 for the season. That win streak has faltered over the last five games, but I do not think Redick considers it a big deal. They’re very much on track to make it out of the West into the playoffs with a tightened unit.

The Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night in the NBA Cup quarterfinal.