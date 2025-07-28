Deandre Ayton Receives Steep Target From Ex-Lakers Star as Unique Opportunity Awaits

When was the last time you heard someone casually challenge a 7-footer to grab three rebounds and block a shot every quarter? Former Lakers champ Mychal Thompson did just that, setting a towering bar for new Lakers center Deandre Ayton. Appearing on the “Hoops Talk with Allen Sliwa” podcast, Thompson didn’t hold back on what he thinks it will take for the Lakers to contend. And spoiler alert: it doesn’t start with LeBron.

“It all comes down to Deandre Ayton and how bad he wants it,” Thompson said. “Twenty points, 12 rebounds, one block per quarter—how easy is that?” He didn’t stop there. Thompson, who’s no stranger to high expectations, challenged Ayton to find his inner Kevin Garnett-level motor. After a buyout with the Blazers, Ayton inked a 2-year, $16.2M deal with the Lakers, a team that just happens to be beloved in his home country, the Bahamas. Now, as only the third Bahamian to ever suit up in purple and gold (after Thompson himself and Rick Fox), Ayton’s not just playing for rings.

He’s carrying a nation’s hopes. And Thompson, well, didn’t mince words about the stakes: play like an All-Star and you could earn another $200 million over the next decade. Coast, and you’re looking at role-player money. “Do you want to be in the league making $2 million or $30 million a year?” he asked, blunt as ever.

So, can Ayton transform into the centerpiece Thompson sees—part David Robinson, part Robert Parish, all dominance? Or will he remain a talented enigma? Come back as we get to the bottom of this Ayton-era chaos. Because in Hollywood, the spotlight never dims, especially when you’re 7-feet tall and chasing greatness.

(This is a developing story…)