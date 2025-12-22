Deandre Ayton Reveals How Luka Doncic Got Injured as Lakers Star Makes Health Announcement

Deandre Ayton’s presence in the Los Angeles Lakers roster seems to have channeled fresh energy. However, the 2017 No.1 draft pick had to miss two consecutive games with an elbow injury. But come Monday, and he’s back in the practice sessions, participating. However, one can’t say the same about Luka Doncic.

The 26-year-old walked off Saturday early, the 103-88 loss to the Clippers still echoing. A left calf contusion made him day-to-day, head coach JJ Redick confirmed. Kneed by Bogdan Bogdanovic, the 6-foot-8 star wore a heavy wrap Monday. Redick sighed, “It’s happened a bunch this season.” Still, there is movement and hope.

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton explained Luka’s injury to the media. DA said, “It’s almost like in spurts. You feel very tired, and your ligaments and muscles are just really worn out.” He added, “Especially a guy like Luka…You imagine the defense, in the scene, two, three guys every night. You know, they’re throwing different coverages at him like blitzes and, you know, just even being physical to disrupt his play. And, you know, things like that could happen.”

The Lakers head to Phoenix on Tuesday, before lighting up Christmas Day against the Houston Rockets. Redick said the team will protect Doncic’s legs better. At the same time, Ayton also returned to practice, elbow soreness fading after a gritty rebound clash with Mark Williams.

While Ayton was back in rhythm, Luka Doncic went around with his heavily taped left calf. Now, the question is: Will DA play against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday?

Deandre Ayton shares his health status ahead of Tuesday’s face-off vs. the Suns

Ayton still hasn’t figured out how he got the elbow injury in the first place. “It’s a physical game,” he said. “I don’t know, the adrenaline was pretty high, and I was trying to rebound and got tangled up boxing out, and I think I just hyperextended it a little bit. That’s about it. A little tightness, we checked it out.”

When asked if he would be out on the floor against the Phoenix Suns, Deandre Ayton said, “Most definitely.” The 2025-26 season feels like a comeback for the former Suns star. He’s averaging 15.3 ppg, 9.0 reb, and 9.0 ast, and also filling the void of a center that JJ Redick and Co. badly needed until last season.

Phoenix waits, Christmas follows, and adjustments are coming. There are injury concerns within the Los Angeles Lakers squad. Especially around Luka Doncic, however, this team, led by JJ Redick, has a belief that is reflected in Deandre Ayton’s words. Championship might be a big shot already, but that’s the sole purpose. But before that, the Suns suit up against LA and Houston after them.