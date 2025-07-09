Deandre Ayton Reveals Private Luka Doncic Conversation as Offseason Plans Emerge at Last

“He’s the kind of talent that could convince LeBron James the Lakers are for real about competing for a title and the kind of weapon that has Dončić excited about the partnership,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Woike in his report after Deandre Ayton’s acquisition. Things are different when it comes to analyzing a partnership on paper and in real life. Although Luka and Deandre share the same agent, but question is, will they gel together on the court? The answer seems to be yes, at least from what the new Lakers star recently highlighted, he and Luka Doncic have laid the foundation for a new bond based on mutual respect.

ESPN LA radio hosts Jorge Sedano and Scott Kaplan were recently able to get an exclusive with Deandre Ayton after the player’s first presser as a Laker. The hosts wasted no time and directly got to the point: had Deandre spoken with Luka Doncic or LeBron James? Ayton revealed he hadn’t, but admitted that, “I’ve definitely got a text from Luka. Um, I know how the offseason go. Um you know, this is not my first rodeo. People are probably busy and, you know, training and having times with their families. But I…. I’m just waiting. I’m just really just trying to integrate myself with the team and get to know everybody”.

The 2018 No.1 draft pick did not choose to disclose the details of that private conversation. Whatever was shared between them, however, was enough to convince Ayton that he wants to go far with the Slovenian and make the Lakers a championship-contending team.

“It’s truly…. I’m speechless, to be honest, and, you know, knowing that Luka is a one-time generational player is, um, I know what type of player I am, and I just know the type of things we can do on the floor together. Be, um, astonishing to see. Um, it feel like a video game” said Ayton when discussing teaming up with Doncic. “Build us up together, putting us two on the same team and, you know, just trying my best to really think about this pick and roll, on how things are going to go with this two-man”.

via Imago Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Both Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic were part of the 2018 NBA Draft Class, with Ayton being selected 1st overall and Doncic 3rd. Despite being selected higher in the draft, Ayton could not achieve the same level of success as the Slovenian. In his 7 years in the league, the player has yet to even be named to an NBA All-Star team. His previous season with the Portland Trail Blazers saw him put out his lowest average since the 2020-21 season, wherein he scored just 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Deandre Ayton and Luka Doncic, over the years, haven’t formed a bond that goes higher than simply being on-court rivals. Despite that, the Center felt his partnership with the Slovenian would work well. During the presser, Ayton said, “Luka is a once-in-a-generation player, and I’m happy to be his teammate. Hearing about the kind of shape he’s been in, he’s super ripped, and I’m finally glad to be on his side.”

Yes, after all the criticism Luka Doncic received over his weight and bad habits, ‘Sportklub’ reporter Martin Pavcnik highlighted that, since the beginning of his off-season, Luka Doncic has dedicated himself to transforming his body in Ljubljana, his hometown. Both guided indoor conditioning and a modified diet have helped him lose quite some weight, as seen from his recent public appearances. Ayton was already excited enough to play with the Slovenian, but Doncic set to enter the 2025-26 season with a better physique is just a cherry on top.

Deandre Ayton may be excited, but he cannot expect only Luka Doncic and LeBron James to do all the work. The Lakers brought him in for a reason, and the player has to perform well. Fortunately, Ayton knows what he has to do for it.

Deandre Ayton looks to rely on learning and film to work alongside Luka Doncic and LeBron James

During the same presser, Deandre Ayton was asked how he plans to work with both Luka and LeBron on both ends of the floor. The Center replied, “Um, really just being a student of the game and just, you know, just listening really and just…. you know I watch a lot of film on them just playing against him, and I really…. I got to feel out the things they favor. What’s their bread and butter. But, you know, it’s different when you’re on their team and I just really want to just contribute and fit in as much as I can to the things they want me to do”.

As mentioned earlier, Deandre Ayton does not hold the same prowess level as Luka Doncic. Or the other players like Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, etc, who were picked lower than him in the draft. Still being young, he has the potential and time to learn.

Ayton has already made plans with both JJ Redick and Rob Pelinka about his role, which reportedly involved “Mainly just protecting that rim as much as possible, closing out possessions and really leading just these things to buckets. Every pick-and-roll I set is a strong screen. When I roll to the rim, I’m rolling to the rim aggressively. Just really emphasizing the thing that the team wants. That’s my role in just really playing hard at it.”

Deandre Ayton has to prove his critics wrong, and so does Luka. With any luck, the duo gets to meet soon and have a discussion, face-to-face, on what they expect the Lakers’ next season to look like. Through that, a foundation can be laid that goes on to shape the post-LeBron James years of the team.