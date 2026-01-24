DeAndre Ayton’s NBA Future in Jeopardy as LeBron James’ Ex-Teammate Exposes Major Flaw

The Los Angeles Lakers signed Deandre Ayton for a 2-year, $16 million contract in July 2025. He was to fill the team’s long-standing void at center. But midway through the 2025-26 season, the former No. 1 draft pick’s gameplay is not sitting well with LA’s strategies. Therefore, LeBron James’ former teammate, Kendrick Perkins, sent a clear warning about the 27-year-old’s NBA career.

On the Road Trippin’ podcast, Big Perk declared, “Deandre Ayton is going to find himself out of the league in the next two years… if he don’t clean some s— up.” The point is simple. He failed to establish himself in Phoenix and again in Portland despite being a top pick. Now, limited trust shows up in real time, with JJ Redick putting Ayton on reduced minutessignaling frustration and doubt.

Perkins continued, “That s— that I’m witnessing from him right now is disturbing. Watching him on the floor, he does nothing athletically. He’s not going to lunge for basketballs. He’s not going to make the extra effort. I just don’t get it.”

Kendrick Perkins frames the concern beyond box scores. Perkins reads those cues as warning signs veterans recognize instantly. When effort wanes, and presence disappears, league patience thins fast. Therefore, he believes, continued stagnation could push Ayton toward irrelevance within two seasons.

Across his last five outings, Deandre Ayton averaged 20 minutes, nine points, and 6.4 rebounds. He shot 66.7% from the field on six attempts per night. However, the line also shows 0.4 assists, 0.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks. Therefore, one dominant night inflated otherwise quiet production, including a scoreless appearance. The efficiency exists, yet the impact remains uneven.

At the same time, Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, who have both been on the same team as LeBron James during his Cleveland Cavaliers days, have noticed the 41-year-old’s demeanor around Ayton. They strongly believe that the Akron Hammer isn’t happy with DA’s ineffective game presence.

Deandre Ayton is likely getting cold vibes from LeBron James

Some voices in the NBA feel that this might be LeBron James’ final season in the NBA. He wants to win another championship before hanging up his boots. However, given the current situation of the LA Lakers (2-3 record in the last 5 games), that dream seems too far-fetched. Meanwhile, Perkins’ disappointment outburst on Deandre Ayton has unveiled another side.

The former NBA champ said, “We all played with LeBron James. Boy, I know the signs when LeBron is off your a–. You ain’t even got to tell. Hey, look, I know the signs. It’s getting to that point. He just don’t play with no damn force. It’s a damn shame.” According to KP, the 41-year-old is giving Ayton cold vibes.

Over the past ten games, Deandre Ayton has posted 12.1 points, 9.3 boards, and 1.1 rejections per night. Meanwhile, his full-season line sits at 13.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 68.1% shooting. However, recent outings reveal slippage, marked by single-digit scoring nights and shortened rotations. Therefore, production flashes exist, yet rhythm and reliability remain unresolved.

As a Lakers center, the issues run deeper. Paint defense lacks command, with rim control appearing and disappearing against top bigs. Rebounding hovers near nine per game, solid yet light for a seven-footer. Although a 25-point, 10-for-10 night versus Toronto showed upside, inconsistency led to a 19-minute DNP.

Thus, compared to the other bigs like Nikola Jokic or Rudy Gobert, Deandre Ayton’s motor and impact trail sharply.