DeAndre Ayton’s $133M Decision Offers Lakers Solution to Key Issue After Jazz’s Surprise Move

Another Center is seemingly available on the market, and the Lakers are obviously one of the teams to monitor the situation. Shams Charania added, “Sudden addition to the free-agent market. This gives Deandre Ayton, a former No. 1 overall pick who went to the NBA Finals with the Suns, the chance to receive a fresh opportunity as the Trail Blazers build around their depth of young centers.” The trade and free agency news keeps coming from the weekend.

In a head-scratching move, Utah shipped away Collin and a second-round pick to the Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic. Why is it a head-scratcher? Collin has been a much more valuable player than Nurkic, who was recently traded away mid-season by the Suns to get off his contract. So, the Jazz never really gained on the move. On the other hand, Ayton was entering the final season of his four-year, $133 million deal. His salary for the upcoming season was $35.5 million, though Bobby Marks of ESPN reports he can sign with any team after the buyout.

Brett Siegel, NBA Insider, added on X. “There are going to be a ton of teams pursuing Ayton once he clears waivers with Portland, especially if he’s willing to take a minimum-like deal. The former first-overall pick can still be an impactful player for a contending team. Huge news from Portland tonight. Lakers, Celtics, Warriors, and Bucks all have clear needs at the center position entering free agency tomorrow.”

DeAndre Ayton, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 40 games last season.

AD

This is a developing story…