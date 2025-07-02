Deandre Ayton vs Al Horford Stats: Who Is Better Fit For Lakers?

The first few days of NBA free agency have been a brutal reality check for the Los Angeles Lakers. Their top targets at the center position, Brook Lopez and Clint Capela, have already signed with rival teams. The glaring hole in their roster, the one that was exposed in the playoffs last season, is still there. And now, according to reporting from The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Dan Woike, the Lakers are left sifting through a dwindling list of available big men, a list that is headlined by two very different, and very complicated, options: the high-risk, high-reward enigma Deandre Ayton, and the steady, but aging, veteran Al Horford.

It’s a fascinating dilemma, one that pits pure upside against proven professionalism. And a look at the numbers only makes the choice more complicated.

Deandre Ayton vs. Al Horford, a head-to-head breakdown

When these two big men have faced off, the box score tells a clear story of youth versus experience. In their five career matchups, Deandre Ayton has averaged an impressive 15.4 points and 12.6 rebounds, asserting his physical dominance. Al Horford, on the other hand, has averaged a more modest 9.8 points and 7.2 rebounds in those same games, but has often been on the winning side, a testament to his high-IQ, team-first style of play. (shoutout to StatMuse for the stats).

But their individual career stories paint a fuller picture of the two distinct paths they’ve traveled, and the players they’ve become. On paper, Deandre Ayton is everything you could want in a modern big man. A former No. 1 overall pick, he’s a physical specimen who has averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds over his career. When he’s engaged, he’s a dominant force. Even Chris Paul has praised Ayton’s talent, once saying, “To see his growth, man, I get goosebumps… I genuinely love him. […] And to see everything that’s coming to him, and the national audience getting to see who he is… I couldn’t be happier for him.”

But that’s also the problem. For every flash of brilliance, there have been frustrating moments of inconsistency. Even during his successful run to the Finals with the Suns, his former coach, Monty Williams, famously benched him in a crucial semis game. When asked for details, Monty Williams remained cryptic: “It’s internal.”

Al Horford, on the other hand, is the polar opposite. He’s not the physical marvel that Ayton is, but he’s one of the most respected, intelligent, and professional players in the entire league. A five-time All-Star and a key piece of the Boston Celtics’ 2024 championship team, Horford has built a 17-year career on his high basketball IQ and his willingness to adapt. His career averages of 12.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists speak to his all-around game.

His former coach in Boston, Brad Stevens, who is now the team’s President of Basketball Operations, has spoken very high praises of him: “The bottom line is, we are much better because Al Horford is on our team, and everybody in the room is better because Al Horford is on the team … He raises all ships.” His current coach, Joe Mazzulla, also only has good things to say about him: “At one point, I wasn’t coaching. I was just watching him. I was like, ‘Man, this guy’s a future Hall of Famer, and I get to watch this for free.”

Oct 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) points against the Toronto Raptors during the first half at Scotiabank Arena.

Horford has successfully transitioned his game for the modern NBA, developing into a reliable three-point shooter (37.7% for his career) and becoming the anchor of one of the league’s best defenses. The only question mark is his age. So, what do the Los Angeles Lakers do? The choice between Ayton and Horford isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about philosophy. And it’s a choice that has the fanbase completely divided.

A high-risk gamble or a “retirement home”? The Lakers’ tough choice

The case for Deandre Ayton is all about upside. He’s just 26 years old, and he’s the kind of athletic, rim-running big man who would, on paper, be a perfect pick-and-roll partner for Luka Dončić. And here’s the twist that makes it so intriguing: the Los Angeles Lakers’ new head coach, JJ Redick, is on the record as being a huge fan of Ayton’s game. During his time as an analyst on ESPN’s First Take, Redick once gushed about Ayton’s offensive talent. “Ayton’s fantastic,” he said back in 2022. “He’s fantastic at punishing mismatches. In the two-man pick-and-roll with him and [Chris Paul], they’re the No. 1 offensive duo… so he is fantastic.” Now, the coach who once praised his game has the chance to be the one to finally unlock his potential.

But the red flags are impossible to ignore. The Blazers didn’t just trade him; they bought out his contract, a clear sign that they were desperate to get him out of their locker room. They were reportedly tired of his “bad ways”—the tardiness, the skipping of rehab appointments, the locker room tantrums. It’s this history that has fans worried. As one fan on social media put it, “Luka will hate this low motor, non-defending diva.”

Oct 30, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) scores a basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

The case for Al Horford, on the other hand, is all about stability. He’s a proven winner, a respected veteran, and a guy who knows what it takes to contribute to a championship team. He wouldn’t bring the drama that Ayton might, and he would provide some much-needed floor-spacing and defensive intelligence. But at 39, his age is a major concern. The Los Angeles Lakers have been criticized in the past for being too old, and the idea of bringing in another player on the verge of 40 has some fans rolling their eyes. “Lakers building another retirement home,” one fan commented after the rumors surfaced.

This is the ultimate test for Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Do they play it safe with the aging veteran, or do they take a massive swing on the young, talented player with a checkered past? After a quiet and frustrating start to free agency, the pressure is on to make a move. And the choice they make will say everything about the kind of team they intend to be.