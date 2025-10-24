DeAndre Jordan Career Earnings: Pelicans Star’s NBA Salary, Contract & More Explored

At 37, DeAndre Jordan decided to utilize free agency and cut ties with the Denver Nuggets. The veteran center, who is walking into his 18th season this year, has now joined hands with the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, the Pelicans made this announcement, thus welcoming their newest member.

In New Orleans, Jordan aims for playing time on a front line anchored by star Zion Williamson, who has missed at least 12 games every season of his career. The Pelicans start the season without center Kevon Looney, sidelined with a left knee injury. They fielded a trio of centers — Yves Missi and rookies Derik Queen and Hunter Dickinson — in their season-opening loss to Memphis.

Meanwhile, the three-time All-NBA center and 2023 champion with Denver spent the past three years with the Nuggets. Serving as a veteran locker room leader and backup center, DeAndre Jordan appeared in 56 games last season, averaging 3.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game. With 1,111 career games and 791 starts, the Pelicans mark his eighth NBA team. And this has made the fans curious about his financial situation.

What are DeAndre Jordan’s current contract and salary with the Pelicans?

Jordan has joined the New Orleans Pelicans on a one-year, $3.6 million contract, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. Going into a bit more detail, DeAndre Jordan inked this one-year deal fully guaranteed, matching his average annual salary at $3,571,495. For the 2025-26 season, he will pocket a base salary of $3,592,381, while the team absorbs a cap hit of $2,269,880 and a dead cap value of $2,269,880. Besides the veteran center, Pelicans head coach Willie Green was once his teammate! Did you know this?

Jordan and Green share a bit of history, having crossed paths as teammates on the notorious “Lob City” Clippers from 2012 to 2014, when Green came off the bench. Arriving in New Orleans on Friday, Jordan didn’t hold back, reflecting on those Clippers days, openly sharing his respect and admiration for Green.

“He was a great guy (as a teammate),” DeAndre Jordan said. “I mean, Willie’s super hard-nosed. He’s from Detroit, tough guy, and that’s the way he played. He was a team guy; he put himself out there. He was super selfless. Whatever we needed from him each night, and I kind of see him coaching like that, too. I like that the guys have listened to what he says and bought into it.”

Most importantly, at 37, Jordan has transformed from a high-flying highlight reel into a savvy veteran leader. Yet he relishes every moment in the NBA. Over the past three seasons with Denver, he appeared in 131 games with 15 starts. He averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting an impressive 68.1% from the field.

DeAndre Jordan’s Career Earnings

Year Team Salary 2008-18 LA Clippers $108,676,888 2018-19 New York Knicks $22,897,200 2019-21 Brooklyn Nets $20,257,276 2021-22 Detroit Pistons, LA Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers $11,109,327 2022-23 Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets $10,733,758 2023-25 Denver Nuggets $6,500,219 2025 New Orleans Pelicans $3,571,495

That brings DeAndre Jordan’s career earnings to $183,746,163.

What is DeAndre Jordan’s estimated net worth in 2025?

DeAndre Jordan, with a net worth of $80 million, first splashed $12.7 million on a Pacific Palisades mansion in 2015, but he sold it a year later for a $1 million loss. Then, in 2016, he invested $5 million in a Serra Retreat Malibu home. Fast forward to May 2019, he spent $10 million on a jaw-dropping Malibu mansion while simultaneously flipping the Serra house for $5.7 million. Finally, by February 2020, he listed the Malibu gem at $9.95 million, just slightly below his purchase price.

Does DeAndre Jordan have endorsement deals?

Meanwhile, Jordan boasts a diverse portfolio with 16 brand partnerships spanning eight categories, including outdoor and sporting goods, food and dining, online services, health and fitness, retail and consumer goods, footwear, insurance, and cars. Notably, he has teamed up with Adidas, Arvin Goods, and Beyond Meat. Alongside stars like Jourdan Dunn and DeAndre Hopkins, these endorsements showcase his reach across industries from sports apparel to plant-based foods, highlighting his savvy off-court game.

DeAndre Jordan is still rewriting his story, blending veteran wisdom with a love for the game. He slides into new locker rooms with the same energy that made him a highlight reel. Off the court, he plays the game differently, curating mansions, endorsements, and partnerships that mirror his bold personality. Every move, every team, every deal adds another layer to the legend. In DeAndre’s world, basketball and life collide in unforgettable style.