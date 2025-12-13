Decision Announced On Stephen Curry’s Minutes Restrictions Ahead Of Warriors vs Timberwolves

Tonight, as the Golden State Warriors face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, they’re getting major reinforcements. Superstar guard Stephen Curry has missed the last five games with a muscle strain and a quad contusion. Now, another break follows for the Warriors, this time from head coach Steve Kerr.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before their matchup against the Timberwolves, Kerr reportedly told the media that Curry wouldn’t be on a minutes restriction, despite coming off his injuries. This might’ve been indicated for those who looked at the team’s injury report, where Curry wasn’t even listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before going out due to injury, Curry had been the team’s offensive engine, averaging 27.9 points per game on amazing three-point efficiency and 1.3 steals. His presence is going to be important especially considering that both Draymond Green and Al Horford are set to miss the game tonight, reducing the team’s rim protection options, forcing the Warriors to go offense heavy.

Curry didn’t travel with the team on their three-game Eastern Conference road trip, where they faced the Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls, beating the last two after a breakout performance from two-way guard Pat Spencer and an all-around scoring effort from the rest of the team. Curry will be joined by Jimmy Butler to lead the team, who joined the team in their previous game.

The Warriors have fallen to a disappointing 13-12 for the 8th place in the Western Conference, having dealt with tight scheduling as well as a multitude of injuries, whether they be to Curry himself, or other members of the team’s core. Now, with things finally getting back on track, the team hopes to work on their playoff positioning with strong play to close out the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Different Test Awaits Stephen Curry Against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Stephen Curry‘s return adds immediate weight to the Warriors’ matchup with the Timberwolves, which already carries history. The two teams are meeting for the first time this season to set up a head-to-head between Curry and star Anthony Edwards, who has already caught fire, logging four 40-point games in his last nine outings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago Oct 27, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds up his hands before the start of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Last season, Curry seemed to have the Wolves defense solved, logging 30 or more in their three meetings to take the season series 2-1. This time, the picture looks a little different.

The Wolves now have defender Jaylen Clark in the mix, a perimeter pest who didn’t face Curry last year due to recovery from a torn Achilles tendon. Since his return, Clark has significantly improved his team’s defense: the Wolves are 15-7 when he plays and unbeaten when he logs at least 14 minutes. Guarding Curry is no small task, but it’s a wrinkle of hope for the contending Timberwolves.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors arrive with questions of their own. The team survived recent road games with Curry, Draymond Green and Al Horford, but the two remain out as the team begins a homestand. To make things worse, forward Jonathan Kuminga’s role has also fallen under scrutiny after being a DNP in their last game despite being healthy. With Curry back, the spotlight is his, but the context around him has changed on both sides.