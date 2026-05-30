“Decreased Level of Thirst”: NBA Insider Reveals New Warriors Trade Stance Amid Jaylen Brown Rumors

While Steve Kerr finalised his extension for two more years, there is still a lot of uncertainty in the Bay Area. The Golden State Warriors are thinking over the multiple veteran stars’ contracts and even have multiple strategies for their lottery draft pick. Amid this, there are constant rumors of Giannis, LeBron, Kawhi, and even Jaylen Brown playing for the Dub Nation. But ESPN’s Anthony Slater poured some cold water on the interest.

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“I’ve said this in the past couple of weeks, but I sense a decreased level of thirst from [the Warriors] to make a monster move,” the veteran insider said on The Ryen Russillo podcast. “And you could hear that in Steve Kerr’s press conference afterwards about discussing the future of the franchise with Joe Lacob and Mike Dunleavy and coming to a more realistic understanding that they aren’t chasing championships. They’re just kind of trying to guide out the Steph Curry era while protecting the future, and I believe using the 11th pick.”

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The Golden State’s strategy to maximise the Curry era has failed in the past two postseasons. Despite the addition of Jimmy Butler a year ago, the Warriors lost in Round 2. This year, the Dub Nation lost in the Play-In, ending all hopes for a fifth championship for Steph. That’s why in the offseason, the demand for another superstar alongside their Chef remains high. But the uncertainty over the lottery pick is why Slater’s comments bear more weight.

“It’s obvious where we are with the injuries to Moses [Moody] and Jimmy [Butler], you look at our depth on the wings, [the No. 11 pick] has to play. He’s gotta earn it, but we’re committed to the development of our young players,” said the Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr about developing a young plug-and-play starter. This is not what the Golden State is used to, after all, the saga of Jonathan Kuminga tells the result. But if Kerr is suggesting the draft pick will be part of the team, it does devalue what they can offer going forward.

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Earlier this month, Tyler Watts named Golden State as a team that can offer Brown what he most desires: “Brown could be looking to move on and be the superstar on his own team. That would happen in a few years in Golden State. (Stephen) Curry will gladly pass the baton to Brown. It would keep the Warriors in contention for years to come and clarify life after Steph. The Dubs could trade a package centered around Draymond Green or Jimmy Butler.” Now Sean Deveney thinks it will be a three-team trade between the Warriors, the Celtics, and the Bucks to bring Brown to the Bay Area.

“The Celtics won’t trade Brown just for the sake to be rid of him–nothing he says on a livestream is going to change that. But his trade value is high, so it’s only natural for the team to explore it. As we’ve said, he likely would not wind up in Milwaukee if he is dealt for Giannis, but think about third teams there, like Atlanta, Houston, Golden State, Clippers …” If the Warriors don’t use their current lottery pick, they have to potentially send multiple players.

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They would have to include some of Golden State’s younger talents, like Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos. The Warriors must include some of their future draft picks to sweeten the pot and tempt the Celtics in a potential trade. While they do this, the decision regarding the veterans also takes the spotlight.

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The Warriors have to wait for their own roster decision

Porzingis is an unrestricted free agent, and the 7-foot-2 big man appeared in just 15 games for Golden State. Horford holds a $6 million player option, but he will turn 42 in December and also missed significant time with their own ailment. That’s why the reports suggest the Warriors might move on from at least one, given the age and injury history of the veteran big man duo. Similarly, at a crossroads is Draymond Green.

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The 14-year veteran holds a $27.7 million player option, and the Golden State wants him to give some of it back. Warriors GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. made it clear last week. “The ball is in his court in terms of returning,” I think we’ve had discussions where we want him to finish his career as a Warrior. He kind of feels the same way. I would expect him to be back, but it’s his call on that.”

Now, the front office and Steve Kerr have to first decide which players won’t be returning next season. Then figure out if any of the draft picks remain standout to take over that role. If not, then they will make the decision to go for another superstar. The options remain open.