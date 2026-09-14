“Deeper Than Basketball”: Aaron Gordon Admits Being Emotionally Hurt by Peyton Watson’s Departure From Nuggets

Peyton Watson’s exit from Denver left behind more than a hole in the Nuggets’ rotation. For Aaron Gordon, it meant losing a teammate he had grown genuinely close to, both on and off the court.

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“Yeah, that’s my dawg,” Gordon said to DNVR Sports when asked about if the exit hurt him emotionally. “But it’s deeper than basketball with Peyton and me; you know, our family members go to the same church, you know, so like my brother.

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“I’m happy for him. The situation that he’s in, obviously would love to have him, but it worked out the way that it was supposed to.”

Watson spent the early part of his career developing under Denver’s veterans, and Gordon became one of the players he could lean on as his role expanded. That bond helps explain why Watson’s departure from the Nuggets carries a different weight for Gordon. Their connection clearly extended beyond practices, games and the Nuggets locker room. Still, the move was ultimately shaped by business.

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Denver had an opportunity to keep Watson in the fold, reportedly offering him a five-year, $70 million extension. The 24-year-old’s representation viewed that figure as disrespectful, particularly because they believed he had more value than Christian Braun, who had already secured a larger deal.

The negotiations then became increasingly uncertain, and Watson eventually signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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“Whatever reservations the team had, it still thought highly enough of Watson to pursue an extension with him — for the right price,” Bennett Durando of The Denver Post reported. “But dependability and maturity were concerns on Denver’s end, while Watson’s side viewed any such assertion as disrespectful, casting a shadow over the negotiation.”

Denver protected its financial position, while Watson landed a bigger contract with a new team that believes in his upside. And there was plenty of reason for Cleveland to make that bet. Tim MacMahon recalled a conversation with Gordon in which the Nuggets veteran praised Watson’s talent long before the 23-year-old became a free-agent headline.

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“He reminds me of a young Paul George.” MacMahon acknowledged that the comparison may have been ambitious. Gordon saw Watson as a rare 6-foot-8 wing who could impact the game with his athleticism, versatility and defensive ability. That skill set also helps explain why Cleveland was comfortable committing $88 million to him.

Watson’s final months in Denver were complicated by something more immediate than his contract.

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His health became a major concern after a Grade II hamstring strain. Appearing on Michael Porter Jr.’s Curious Mike podcast, Watson admitted that he felt pressure to return quickly after his initial injury because he wanted to get games under his belt before the playoffs. He eventually aggravated the same hamstring against Utah, with an MRI showing another Grade II strain.

Watson later acknowledged that he believed the rehabilitation process had been rushed. Even at this time Gordon was by his side. The Denver Post reported that a source close to Watson said Gordon was among those advising him to be careful with his return. Gordon knew the stakes.

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Denver’s players have repeatedly pushed through injuries when the postseason arrived. Christian Braun did it in 2026. Porter battled through his own issues in 2025. Gordon himself played through injuries during both playoff runs.

It was Gordon who shared that returning for playoffs could hurt Watson down the line. So the 24-year-old apparently took the advice. That’s why his comments were that “it worked out the way that it was supposed to.”

For now Gordon and Watson are not teammates on the Nuggets roster. But they will remain brothers, as their bond is deeper than basketball.