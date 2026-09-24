“Deeply Saddened”: Legendary Lakers Announcer Dies Months After NBA Retirement

The Los Angeles Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world are mourning a profound loss. The franchise announced the passing of legendary public address announcer Lawrence Tanter on September 23, 2026. Known affectionately across the NBA as “LT,” the iconic “voice of the Lakers” died at the age of 76, just months after stepping away from his microphone following a remarkable 43-year career.

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The team officially shared the heartbreaking news across its social media channels, captioning their tribute post: “Lawrence Tanter, forever in our hearts as a member of the Lakers family 💜”.

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Within the official post shared by the team, the Lakers released a touching formal statement expressing their grief:

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter. For 43 years, LT’s voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family.”

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Tanter’s smooth, baritone delivery became an undeniable fixture of Southern California sports culture. Standing 6’7″, the former college basketball player-turned-radio DJ brought an understated, cool elegance to the microphone that perfectly captured the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles basketball.

From his signature call of “The Laker girlllssss” to introducing Hall of Fame legends, Tanter served as the arena soundtrack through 15 NBA Finals appearances and 11 championship victories across the Showtime, Shaquille O’Neal–Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James eras.



His way of calling out Kobe Bryant forever became a trademark of the Black Mamba’s career.

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Current Lakers head coach JJ Redick captured the sentiment of many throughout the organization when he noted last season, “He’s an iconic voice. It’s almost a comfort level with him being in this arena.”

Tanter’s passing comes shortly after his formal retirement from his gameday duties following the conclusion of the 2025–26 NBA season. The legendary announcer was forced to miss the final six games of the regular season and the entirety of the 2026 playoffs after suffering a stroke in March.

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While Jason Barquero, the PA announcer for the South Bay Lakers, filled in on short notice, Tanter continued his rehabilitation behind the scenes.

In June 2026, Tanter officially announced his retirement from the microphone due to lingering health concerns, though he transitioned into a special advisory role focused on game presentation for the franchise.

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At the time of his retirement, Lakers governor Jeanie Buss delivered a heartwarming tribute celebrating his four-decade commitment to the franchise:

“Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice,” Buss said. “Since the 1980s, LT has narrated every chapter of Lakers basketball, connecting generations of fans, players, coaches and staff while becoming a trusted and unforgettable part of the Lakers experience. I am incredibly grateful for everything he has given to this franchise.”

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Following his passing a flood of emotional tributes poured in from former players, broadcasters, and media figures whose careers intersected with Tanter’s legendary run.

Lakers broadcasting legend, former Showtime center Mychal Thompson, and dad of Klay Thompson, expressed his desire for a permanent honor on the team’s uniforms, writing, “I hope the team wears an LT patch this season…”

Former Lakers championship center Dwight Howard sent his condolences, posting, “Rest easy”.

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Sasha Vujacic, who won back-to-back titles with the franchise in 2009 and 2010, paid tribute to Tanter’s unmatched legacy: “RIP LT 🐐🎙️💔🙏 #legend 💜💛.” The announcement of Tanter’s passing came right after Spectrum Sportsnet announced Vujacic as one of its play-by-play announcers.

Former Lakers forward Matt Barnes offered a simple yet heartfelt message of love, commenting, “❤️❤️”.

Senior ESPN NBA analyst Brian Windhorst also joined the basketball community in honoring the broadcasting giant, stating, “Absolute legend.”

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As the Lakers prepare for the upcoming 2026–27 season without Tanter at the scorer’s table for the first time in over 40 years, his golden voice and indelible impact on the franchise will forever echo through Crypto.com Arena.