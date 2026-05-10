“Defensive Liability”: Fans Question Austin Reaves’ Contract Desire After $3M OKC Star Outplays Him

The Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes continues to dwindle despite having one half of their offensive core. Austin Reaves was having a stellar season alongside Luka Doncic, but his breakout stretch hit a significant speed bump since returning from a Grade 2 oblique injury. On Saturday night, as the Lakers crumbled in a 131-108 Game 3 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, giving the defending champions the 3-0 series lead, the discourse has shifted to the future of the Lakers’ roster. Specifically the looming contract extension for Austin Reaves.

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While the Lakers have been without scoring champion Luka Doncic due to a hamstring injury, they have relied heavily on Reaves to fill the void. However, Game 3 proved to be a sobering reality check. Reaves finished with 17 points and nine assists but struggled significantly shooting 5-of-13 from the field. He was sorely unable to make up the shooting deficit of LeBron James who was 7-of-19 from the field to make 19 points.

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The most glaring disparity, however, was not between Reaves and the Thunder’s superstars, but between AR and and OKC’s second-year guard Ajay Mitchell. Mitchell, who is more than making up for an injured Jalen Williams, is playing on a team-friendly three-year, $8.7 million deal,. He’s far exceeded the investment after a career playoff record with 24 points and 10 assists.

Throughout the night, Mitchell’s aggressive rim-running and playmaking exposed the defensive gaps in the Lakers’ backcourt, particularly AR15. As Mitchell continues to emerge as a post-season revelation for the 7-0 Thunder, the massive financial gulf between the two players has sparked a fierce debate among the Lakers faithful regarding Reaves’ value as a cornerstone player.

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Austin Reaves’ contract future in jeopardy in OKC series

Austin Reaves signed a four-year, $53.8 million deal in 2023. Which means, this year the former undrafted free agent could be a free agent or getting a big pay bump in 2026. The contrast between Reaves’ $14.9 million player option and Mitchell’s $3 million annual salary has led many to question the Lakers’ reported plan to offer Reaves a five-year, $240 million maximum extension this summer.

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One fan noted the bittersweet reality of the NBA business, “The Lakers are about to pay $150M + to a Austin, and he’ll deserve it. But he just got badly outplayed by the Thunder’s 15th highest paid player. And that’s really what makes the Thunder such a unique challenge for the rest of the league.”

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The sticker shock of a potential super-max deal was a recurring theme, with another fan bluntly asking, “And Reaves wants 240Ms???? 😭” after his dismal performance since returning for Game 5 against Houston. The “Reminder: Ajay Mitchell only makes $3M a year,” became a harsh standard to question Reaves’ overall usefulness to the team.

The criticism extended beyond the box score to Reaves’ defensive performance, which has struggled to contain the Thunder’s depth. “They certainly will not pay reaves . He’s a defensive liability , especially against elite teams. Not to mention he got out played on both ends by okc role players such as Ajay Mitchell a 3 yr/ $9 mill contract player . Reaves is not worth the money,” one critic argued.

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The sentiment suggests that while Reaves is an essential offensive engine, his defensive drawbacks remain a big gap in the Lakers roster against elite competition like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mitchell, making a $240 million commitment a cap-crippling move.

However, some fans came to clear Reaves’ rep and clarified that eligibility does not equal a demand. “no Reaves doesn’t want $240M he’s eligible to sign up to that much doesn’t mean Lakers are offering it or he’s asking for it. He wasn’t even worth that before the playoffs y’all just be saying s—,” a supporter argued.

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Regardless of what the contract talks hold for Reaves after this season, the consensus remains that his stock is under heavy scrutiny as the Lakers face a potential sweep. But when it comes to Ajay Mitchell, OKC fans are sync claiming, “he’s getting a real good contract when his current one expires.”