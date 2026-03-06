“Definitely Going to Try”: Anthony Edwards to Follow Michael Jordan’s Career Blueprint Under One Condition

Anthony Edwards is one of the most outspoken superstars in the NBA. Whenever a microphone is in front of him, the Minnesota Timberwolves guard rarely filters his words, and that authenticity has made him one of the league’s most entertaining stars. Now, his latest idea has made him the subject of yet another eye-raising headline, including comparisons to Michael Jordan.

“If I get [a championship] before I turn 30, I’m definitely going to try to go play football,” Edwards said in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

When asked by a friend about what position he’d play, Edwards replied, “I’ll probably play receiver. I might try to go quarterback. Probably backup quarterback… I can go for that. If my starter quarterback get hurt… Everybody f— with the backup.”

Edwards’ candid words on his long-term ambitions were humorous, but hardly unique. The concept of an NBA superstar pivoting to another sport was popularized by NBA legend Michael Jordan, who famously made a change in his life in 1993.

Following a three-peat from 1991-93, Jordan stunned the basketball world by stepping away from the Chicago Bulls to pursue a professional baseball career with the Double-A affiliate team of the Chicago White Sox, the Birmingham Barons.

Jordan’s stint in baseball didn’t last long. By 1995, he was back in a Bulls jersey, and by 1996, he was back to winning championships.

Interestingly, the key thing Edwards did point to was the condition. He’s only willing to move over to football if he wins a championship before the age of 30, showing a commitment to achieving his basketball dreams first and foremost. At least for now, the Wolves have no reason to worry about him emulating Jordan in a less than favorable way for the team.

Anthony Edwards has Repeatedly Pushed Back Against Michael Jordan Comparisons

Anthony Edwards has drawn comparisons to the Chicago Bulls guard all over his career, and not just off the court. The Timberwolves guard has frequently drawn playing style comparisons to Jordan thanks to his ability to score the ball, as well as through explosive drives and dunks in highlights all over social media.

Imago Mar 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates after a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

However, Edwards himself has never been fond of this comparison, making it clear that he wants to build his own path instead of being constantly compared to perhaps the most iconic guard of all time.

“Shout out to MJ, he the GOAT,” Edwards previously said. “I just wish y’all would stop comparing me to him.”

Still, the irony of the situation is hard to ignore. Even as Edwards resists the idea of being compared to Jordan by citing his three-point shooting heavy style as well as faster offensive pace in the modern era of ball, his willingness to embrace two sports mirrors the same arc that Jordan once went through.

With Edwards having previously referred football as his first love, it’s hard to rule out the possibility of him making a move in that sport. For now, though, all he needs to do is worry about winning the Twin Cities a championship.