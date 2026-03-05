“Definitely Intentional”: Draymond Green Backs Nikola Jokic’s Heated Reaction After Calling Out Lu Dort

Nikola Jokic showed unusual emotions against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Some emerged from the intensity of the clash itself. But in one instance, the Joker was ready to scrap. He termed it “necessary” since Lu Dort intentionally bumped into his previously injured knee. The Thunder’s defensive stalwart was rightfully tossed. And Draymond Green had some things to say about the scuffle.

Firstly, he doesn’t believe Dort is a ‘dirty’ player for trying to trip the three-time MVP. However, he also diverted attention towards the thing that made him happy. He saw Nikola Jokic go unpunished for his reaction to being the victim in this case. That’s a change that the Warriors forward liked to see.

“I think I would have had the same reaction Joker had. I will say that. I definitely think I would have had the same reaction. And I will say I’m happy Joker didn’t get kicked out. I saw a lot of people like, “Oh man, if that was Draymond, he would have got and probably so, but two wrongs don’t make a right.” And I always think it’s wrong when they try to toss the guy out because something got did to him and then he does something back,” he said on The Draymond Green Show.

Imago Feb 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) drives against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This wasn’t the same as Green stomping on Domantas Sabonis as a reaction. However, it did show that the officials protect the player who suffered the first blow. Nikola Jokic was bound to get angry. Not only had he just returned from a knee injury, but that play could have caused greater damage than before. All it takes is one bad landing or a sudden jerk to the knee.

Hence, the Joker was completely in the right for being infuriated with Lu Dort. “I think it was definitely intentional,” Draymond Green said about the sequence. But as for the label of being dirty, both Green and Dort reject it.

Lu Dort apologises to Jokic, defends his reputation

Draymond Green has been involved in ‘dirty’ plays in the past. The Thunder’s Lu Dort is starting to build a similar reputation. In this particular instance, the Canadian hooper revealed trying to be physical with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. But he did admit that in the play against the Nuggets cornerstone, he crossed a line.

But that doesn’t mean Lu Dort is a dirty player. Draymond Green doesn’t want to “be the pot calling the kettle black”. Yet, just as Green would defend himself against such claims, Dort did the same.

He told reporters, “I don’t think I’m dirty. I can’t control media. Media always wants to have some type of attention or anything. They want that buzz. I can’t control that. I’ve been doing well with this organization for years now. I’m happy with how I play and what I do with my teammates. I go out there, compete every night. So I’m gonna keep doing what I do on the court, and then let the media judge the way they want to judge”.

There is a series of questionable plays with Lu Dort. However, I have to agree with the Thunder guard here. He’s a strong defender who uses physicality to his advantage. There are times it seems to be unethical, like in the case against Nikola Jokic. But for the most part, Dort’s primary focus is to play suffocating defense and limit the opponents’ offense.

A few plays shouldn’t dictate what a player stands for. That doesn’t change whether it’s Draymond Green or Lu Dort.