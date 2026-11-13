Dejounte Murray Tipped for Blockbuster Teamup With $145M Star After Requesting Pelicans Exit

Dejounte Murray is seemingly done with the New Orleans Pelicans after spending a little over two years with the team. He was traded to the team in 2024 and now may be well on his way to join another team in the same conference.

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On November 13, 2026, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Murray’s desire for a trade.

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“I’m told that Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has requested a trade out of the organisation, and now his agent Rich Paul and the franchise are working toward a resolution for this in the last several days.”

Fellow NBA insider Chris Haynes later reported that one team has shown interest in signing Murray, and that’s the Phoenix Suns. That means Murray could team up with none other than Devin Booker, who recently signed a 2-year $145 million max contract extension with the team.

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Booker is set to stay with the Suns through 2029-30 and has averaged 25.5 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game this season. His numbers are drastically different from Murray’s, who has 13.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game so far. The player is reportedly unhappy with his place on the team.

Recently, an X post revealed that the Pelicans have gone 1-8 with Dejounte Murray playing, while going 3-0 during all three games that he missed. Murray’s response was sharp and revealing.

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“From what’s going on INSIDE this sounds like someone hit you to say this!! THE ‘SABOTAGE’ IS REAL!!!!!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted X post responding to NBA Central.

The post came after the Pelicans lost 111-145 against the Brooklyn Nets on home court. His frustration boiled over with young guard Jeremiah Fears taking charge of the ball more. Due to that, Murray has seen a reduction in both his role and production.

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The post wasn’t the only time Murray accused the team of sabotaging or scapegoating him. He previously made similar remarks responding to the Pelicans podcast ProPelsTalk.

“You’ll be embarrassed to be a fan of this s**t IF YOU KNEW WHY I’m saying scapegoat or sabotage based off what’s going on real talk!!!” he had expressed in yet another deleted post.

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Deleting the post meant nothing because his frustration was seen and felt by all spectators. The one-time All-Star player appears to be unhappy with the Pelicans, and moving away seems to be the only option.

As Charania confirmed, both parties are now working on a trade for Dejounte Murray. He is currently on a four-year, $114.2 million contract, originally signed with the Atlanta Hawks. In 2027-28, he’ll be up for a player option, and the year after that, he’ll enter unrestricted free agency.

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If the Suns acquire him via a trade, they’ll have to accommodate his $28.77 million salary this season. Additionally, his $30 million+ player option for next season will also factor into the decision. Therefore, it could be a huge consideration when it comes down to the second apron.

Devin Booker could find an interesting partner in Dejounte Murray. Booker could find better shot-making opportunities with Murray operating in the paint. Murray could be an excellent support player and finally get his flowers if the focus shifts to him with the Suns. That is if the trade comes through. Currently, more details are awaited on the mid-season trade.