Dell Curry Sends Message to Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha After Emotional Words for Warriors Star

Only one other jersey graces the Charlotte Hornets’ rafters, but on the night Dell Curry’s No. 30 was raised to join it, his most heartfelt words were reserved for the family watching from a distance. Before the game against the Orlando Magic, the retirement ceremony took place, and the entire Spectrum Center was on its feet. Even though Stephen Curry was in attendance, even though his wife and kids weren’t, they still received a touching message.

“To all my kids and their adult, their wives, siblings, I’m so proud of the people you’ve become,” said Dell, standing on the podium, soaking in every moment. You know, we live our life in a public eye. First, it was because of me. Now, it’s because of you. That’s good and bad in certain areas, but the way you handle yourself with the character, the pride, the dignity, the class. I’m so proud to be your dad. You continue to make me proud every single day. I’m so happy. The best thing you did was give me my grandkids.”

Grandfather of 10, they affectionately call him ” G Daddy.” The Hornets legend doesn’t want to miss any time with them. For his retirement ceremony, six of his grandchildren were present. Stephen and Ayesha’s kids were missing, but the grandfather made sure he sent his love to them.

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“I got six right here. Four couldn’t be here. And Ayesha, we love you, too. She’s doing her thing. So proud of you. Riley, Ryan, Cannon, Caius, we love you. Wish you were here. You’re a part of this as well.” It’s not the only family moment Stephen Curry’s wife had to miss because of professional commitments.

It was her husband’s 38th birthday, and the couple didn’t even celebrate it together for 24 hours. Ayesha shared in her first Instagram story, “18 hrs with my baby in NYC to celebrate.” It only lasted 18 hours because of a commitment, and she got emotional leaving Stephen Curry. “Back I go! Sad to leave my love but excited for the new project.”

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Ayesha’s absence was likely attributable to the same new project that prompted her to leave Stephen’s birthday celebration early. Though the project details remain confidential, Dell praised her dedication, and her husband stood ready to support him as they celebrated his father’s milestone evening.

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While Ayesha was missed, Stephen’s presence added another layer of emotion to the evening, with the superstar guard eagerly anticipating his father’s reaction.

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Stephen Curry had no problem betting on Dell Curry’s emotional moment

It was in 2000 when the Hornets retired their first jersey, number 13 Bobby Phills. So, having a jersey retired by a franchise that clearly likes its rafters sparse is a big moment. Delly Curry, who spent 10 seasons with the Hornets as a player and later joined their broadcasting team, deserved his place.

“It means the world because the Hornets’ No. 30, pinstripes, Charlotte, and Dell Curry are pretty synonymous in terms of what he did as the original Hornet,” Stephen said. “Ten years playing there, what he’s done as a broadcaster, in the community and all that.”

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The Warriors superstar knew it was going to be an emotional moment. He even had a cheeky remark for his father. “He’s not a crier. But if there is ever a moment, this is it. If there’s a prop bet on it, I’ll be taking the ‘Yes’. This is his life, you know, both on and off the court, in one night. So I’m betting on it,” Stephen Curry told the Observer.

It was indeed an emotional night as fans packed the Spectrum Center for a seventh straight sellout. They got to see one of their legends relive his memories while hyping the future.