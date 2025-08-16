DeMar DeRozan to Save Steve Kerr as Jonathan Kuminga Plans to Punish Warriors – Reports

Two franchises sit tangled in a strange dance of timing and intent. The Golden State Warriors are waiting, while the Sacramento Kings are still chasing Jonathan Kuminga with little to show. But rumors now circle DeMar DeRozan, casting him as a possible Warriors target if #10 goes down. So DeRozan’s value remains a riddle as his contract screams a bargain. But his game thrives on mid-range magic and ball dominance, a style few teams crave. And amid Kerr-Kuminga mix, this can be the only fix for the Bay Area.

Trade whispers around Sacramento have gone quiet, yet D-Roz’s name still lingers in the air. Many expected Scott Perry to flip the veteran this summer, but the future Hall of Famer looks ready to lace up for a second season in California’s capital, and that twist keeps the Kings’ story deliciously unpredictable. Well, DeRozan’s contract looks like a bargain at $24.8 million next season and $25.7 million in 2026-27, with only $10 million guaranteed. Now Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints told Allen Stiles on Sactown Sports 1140 that DeRozan’s value could spike midseason. Then comes the Warriors question.

Would Golden State pivot from Malik Monk to a 36-year-old Hall-bound scorer if the moment demanded it? “Right now, I would say no before the season, but obviously when the season starts, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Siegel stated. The reporter also informed: “What happens if you’re the Warriors and Jimmy Butler pulls a calf or something, and he’s going to be down for two, three months? Do you then have the ability to make a trade for DeMar DeRozan, whose contract isn’t guaranteed for the 2026–27 season in full, and bring him in as a replacement? All of a sudden, you have another All-Star you can turn to.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) looks on during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

AD

Now, Double D’s trade value looks shaky in the offseason, with little buzz around him right now. Brett Siegel suggests his situation could shift midyear if injuries or unexpected gaps appear on contending rosters. Because his deal does not lock teams into a long-term commitment like Malik Monk’s, DeRozan becomes more appealing as a flexible midseason option.

From a sign-and-trade angle, DeRozan’s contract makes him easier to move than players like Grayson Allen or Royce O’Neal, both tied to three-year deals. His structure resembles the Warriors’ Chris Paul gamble, where Jordan Poole was shipped to Washington with an opt-out safety net after one year. Teams may see DeRozan as a short-term spark, rather than a heavy investment.

Well, something more to note here is that DeMar DeRozan’s name is absent from the Jonathan Kuminga chatter. Neither side is pursuing that path for now. His fit beside Jimmy Butler also raises eyebrows since both thrive inside the arc rather than behind it. Yet Siegel added that if Butler or another rotation pillar goes down, DeRozan’s value could flip instantly. And with Kuminga on a $20 million deal, the math would check out at the deadline.

The future, however, holds a tangle of what-ifs. The Sacramento Kings may find the biggest trade return for DeRozan only once the season begins, when a desperate team needs scoring. Meanwhile, Kuminga could make things thorny. If two years is the best Golden State offers, he may instead settle into camp on an expiring deal. That choice could test Steve Kerr’s patience in ways yet unseen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

DeMar DeRozan or not, Jonathan Kuminga has the key to tormenting Steve Kerr’s Warriors

After rejecting a $150 million, 5-year extension last summer, Jonathan Kuminga has now turned down a $45 million, 2-year offer. The standoff grows louder as reports reveal he has been out of touch with the Golden State Warriors for weeks. The silence feels deliberate, the kind that sparks curiosity about what comes next. But at the same time, the Warriors’ head coach, Steve Kerr, has a choice. He has their latest second-round pick, Alex Toohey, to take the reins. Yet, the sirens of torment have gone off, as JK suddenly holds a lot more power over the franchise’s movement.

Anthony Slater said on ESPN: “[Jonathan Kuminga] is pretty dug in. If this is going to be the best offer, if 2-year, $45M is the best offer, he will see the Warriors in training camp on a $7.9M expiring, qualifying offer because he wants either to be viewed as more of a building block, or he wants his freedom.”

via Imago Dec 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks on against the Indiana Pacers in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga is standing firm. If $45 million over 2 years is the ceiling, he is ready to walk into training camp on a $7.9 million expiring deal. The message is clear. He wants recognition as a true building block. Or the freedom to chase it elsewhere. And either path promises fireworks for Golden State. The standoff raises real questions about his future with the franchise. Will he become the cornerstone he believes, or push the Warriors into a decision they cannot delay?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The storm around Golden State and Sacramento feels both quiet and deafening. DeMar DeRozan lingers as a midseason wild card, while Jonathan Kuminga stands tall, daring the Warriors to choose. The Kings wait for the right suitor. The Warriors juggle patience with pressure. And somewhere between silence and standoffs, the next twist is waiting to erupt.