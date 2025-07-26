DeMar DeRozan Enters Jonathan Kuminga Trade Scenario as Kings Insider Proposes Big Move

The Warriors picked Jonathan Kuminga seventh overall in 2021, and while he’s had his moments—including being part of the 2022 title team—he’s never fully clicked next to Steph, especially after Jimmy Butler came into the picture late last season. Now 22 and a restricted free agent, Kuminga’s weighing a $7.9M qualifying offer from the Dubs while also exploring real interest from the Suns and Kings. Both teams have made offers, and things are heating up. In fact, all this buzz around Kuminga has suddenly shifted the conversation to another big name—DeMar DeRozan.

Allen Stiles of Sactown Sports 1140 stirred things up big time when he said on air, “I believe that there is a handshake agreement between DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings. That is my belief.” If that’s true, it throws a whole new layer onto the Kings’ offseason plans—especially if they land Jonathan Kuminga. According to Stiles, “If Jonathan Kuminga is acquired by the Sacramento Kings, the Sacramento Kings will get their but– in gear as far as getting DeMar DeRozan to another team.”

He went on to explain, “And what I mean by that is there are people in this space, the Danny Ainges guys like that. They never want to lose a trade or the perception of losing a trade. And I know that we’ve brought up before the situation with the Miami Heat right and do you just take Terry Rozier, two seconds? And it’s essentially a salary dump. Obviously you’re not getting a player back that’s as good as DeMar DeRozan, but DeMar DeRozan gets to go to a contender. You’re going to get money. That’s eventually going to come off the books.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Sacramento Kings are making a serious push for Jonathan Kuminga—and it looks like he’s actually listening. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Kuminga recently had his first real conversation with Kings GM Scott Perry, assistant GM B.J. Armstrong, and coach Doug Christie. “From what I’ve gathered, he liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He’s open-minded to the idea of Sacramento,” Slater shared on ESPN 1320. And the reason? Opportunity. “You’re talking starting role, you’re talking bigger opportunity than the Warriors are necessarily offering now,” Slater added. It’s not just about money for Kuminga anymore—it’s about getting the role he feels he’s earned.

On the court, though, the fit looks perfect. With DeRozan and LaVine likely not part of the long-term plan, Kuminga could grow into a key offensive role alongside Murray and Sabonis. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, he’d bring much-needed length and athleticism at the power forward spot—exactly where the Kings are looking to shift their lineup. Sacramento could lock in two young wings for the future if this deal happens. Now it’s just a matter of whether the Kings can give the Warriors what they want.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors are still at a crossroads

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors have been locked in a tense offseason standoff that just won’t seem to end. The 22-year-old forward wants a big payday—reportedly around $25 to $30 million annually—and a bigger role on the court. After averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists last season, including a solid playoff run where he dropped 30 points in Game 3 against the Timberwolves, you can see why he feels ready for more. But Golden State isn’t just handing out that kind of money. And until there’s movement, the Warriors are stuck—they can’t make key signings or improve the roster because everything is tied to resolving Kuminga’s future.

Now, teams like the Kings and Suns are circling. According to Slater, “Part of the reason that a sign-and-trade hasn’t been done for Kuminga… is because the Warriors have been pretty steadfast in their requirement of at least a first-round pick. They also want a young player, and they don’t want to take on a bad contract.” That’s a high bar. Sacramento tried with an offer featuring Devin Carter, Dario Šarić, and two second-round picks, but it didn’t move the needle. Golden State reportedly has its eyes on Kings youngsters Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis—so you can see the gap here. No one’s meeting their full demands yet, and Kuminga, for his part, isn’t in a rush either.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All this has dragged out into nearly a month of free agency limbo. Slater even admitted, “That’s why so much of this stuff is just in gridlock.” Behind the scenes, the Warriors are still managing assets carefully, but time is ticking. If nothing gets done, Kuminga may be forced to settle for the $7.9 million qualifying offer and play out one more year with the Dubs. But after a rocky relationship with Steve Kerr and feeling underused despite his playoff breakout, it’s clear Kuminga’s heart is elsewhere. For now, the Warriors hold the leverage—but at some point, someone will have to blink.