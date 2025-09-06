DeMar DeRozan Teams Up With LaMelo Ball in $51M Mock Trade

The Charlotte Hornets, desperate to shake their label as a fringe Eastern Conference team, might have just found their wildcard—at least in theory. A newly floated mock trade has them linked with veteran star DeMar DeRozan, a player whose mid-range mastery and leadership could help stabilize a team that has struggled to find its identity. But is this the kind of move that propels them forward—or ties them up for the wrong reasons?

This speculative deal isn’t just about one player. It’s a $51 million reshuffle, one that would also see rookie guard Devin Carter join Charlotte while the Sacramento Kings pick up Grant Williams and Tre Mann in return. Both Williams ($27M) and Mann ($24M) have struggled to carve out consistent roles in their current stops, but the structure of their deals means any transaction would have to wait until January.

“An unlikely landing spot for DeMar DeRozan if things go well for the Charlotte Hornets,” Allen Stiles said in the mock trade breakdown. “The Hornets would receive DeRozan and Devin Carter. The Kings would receive Grant Williams and Tre Mann. That is the deal.” For Charlotte, this means waiting to see if their early-season trajectory justifies pulling the trigger: whether LaMelo Ball can stay healthy, whether Brandon Miller’s growth continues, and if Miles Bridges’ on-court value outweighs the off-court noise.

“That’s the type of veteran presence they’ve been missing,” Stiles added. “DeRozan raises your floor right away, he’s an adult in the room. You’ve got LaMelo, Miller, Bridges, and now him? That’s a real playoff core if they can stay on the floor.” The move would also allow Charlotte to experiment with backcourt flexibility, giving Collin Sexton and Spencer Dinwiddie less responsibility while Carter develops behind them.

Timing will be everything. Charlotte is currently structured like a team hoping to flirt with the sixth seed but bracing for the play-in. By January, their trajectory will dictate whether DeRozan becomes a finishing piece or a luxury they can’t afford to commit to.

How Would This Trade Reshape Charlotte’s Rotation?

If the deal materializes, Charlotte’s backcourt dynamics would shift dramatically. Currently, LaMelo Ball is expected to play for about 31 minutes per game, with Collin Sexton projected to handle around 24 minutes, and Tre Mann available for just under 19 minutes off the bench. Losing Mann frees up that reserve role, thrusting rookie Devin Carter into meaningful minutes behind Sexton and Dinwiddie, while LaMelo remains the fulcrum of creation.

via Imago Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) moves the ball up court aganst the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

With DeMar DeRozan entering the mix, the Hornets gain a steady veteran wing who can bridge disparities in spacing. DeRozan would likely see around 30 minutes per night, shifting Brandon Miller more securely to either the four or the two spot, and dialing down his perimeter play responsibilities. Players like Sexton and Diabate may see their touches redistributed toward more aggressive, half-court play, moderating the Hornets’ transition-first offense.

Yet this realignment introduces new challenges. Introducing DeRozan in a pivotal role and changing Miller’s position means adjusting chemistry on the fly. These line-ups may become a staple, impacting defensive matchups and bench production. As the team prepares for this potential roster makeover, minutes need to align strategically with the Hornets’ evolving identity on both ends of the floor.