DeMar DeRozan Trade Proposal Hits New Low Amid Kings Star’s Career Confession

“Control what you can control… sticking through something always teaches you a lesson.” That’s the philosophy that has defined DeMar DeRozan’s career. He’s a dying breed in the NBA—a mid-range artist in a three-point obsessed league and a quiet professional who lets his game do the talking. At 34, he’s still an elite scorer and a leader. But in an era of asset management, his old-school approach seems to be valued less and less, a fact made painfully clear by a recent trade proposal.

On a recent episode of Dwyane Wade’s podcast, Time Out, DeRozan made a confession that is almost unheard of for a modern athlete: he’s never had a drink in his life. “I don’t drink. Never had a drink in my life,” he explained. “My whole goal of hooping was like, I want to be able to play as long as I can.” He detailed a routine built on discipline—icing his knees before they hurt, prioritizing sleep, and focusing on his diet. It’s a throwback mentality fueled by an old-school work ethic.

So, how does the league repay a six-time All-Star? With a trade proposal that feels like a new low. A recent trade scenario has emerged that would send DeRozan from Sacramento to Miami. The deal itself is a head-scratcher: the Kings would send out DeRozan’s $24.7 million contract and a young prospect in exchange for Duncan Robinson’s $19.8 million deal, the rookie contract of Jaime Jaquez Jr., and a single first-round pick.

Financially, it’s a salary dump disguised as a basketball trade. The Kings would give up the best player in the deal and, in return, get a shooter on a large contract and a role player, essentially saving money while getting worse on the court.

