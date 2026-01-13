DeMarcus Cousins’ “Bizarre” Rick Carlisle Encounter Gets New Evidence in Warriors Star’s Confession

When NBA coaches get into recruiting, persistence and craziness can look the same. DeMarcus Cousins had a personal experience with that. He recently revealed the hilarious circumstances of Rick Carlisle approaching him for the Dallas Mavericks back when he was in charge. Just when we’re starting to wonder if it’s true, Draymond Green entered the chat. And it takes the story from “weird” to “bizarre.”

Speaking on The Draymond Green Show, Green didn’t just side with Cousins; he doubled down. “I do not doubt that Rick Carlisle was sending ‘Boogie’ selfies.,” Green said about Boogie’s claims that he left Carlisle’s texts on read. “And if you know anything about DeMarcus, there was a zero-percent chance he was ever going to play for Rick Carlisle after sending him those selfies.”

He does wish Boogie would reveal those selfies for the sake of entertainment more than as evidence. He already believes Carlisle would do something this absurd. He had a firsthand account of just how wild Carlisle was.

He heard it from a teammate who played under Rick Carlisle (could be Harrison Barnes who had Dray and Carlisle in common but it’s not confirmed). “Apparently, him and Rick Carlisle live in the same city, and he said Rick Carlisle would, in the summertime, just randomly pop up at his house. He’d just sit there—just sit and like, sit around. And [the player] would be like, ‘Man, Rick, what you doing? Why you just sitting in my house?’ And he’d just sit there. Then after a while, he’d be like, ‘All right, I’m out of here. I’ll see you later. It’s good to see you,’ and dip.”

Green’s heard many stories about Carlisle. But this one he specifically calls, “a little bizarre.” Until he heard Boogie’s experience.

Draymond Green underlines Rick Carlisle’s necessary weirdness

Last week the Pacers coach led his team to his 1,000th career win. It’s well known that Rick Carlisle’s tactical brilliance went alongside a questionable social approach. DeMarcus Cousins just added more to the archives of the coach’s many eccentric stories.

“Rick Carlisle would send me weird selfies and stuff and just say, ‘You know I’m thinking about you and I really want to coach you.’ It was a little weird,” he said on Run it Back.

The ‘thinking of you’ trend/meme was spawned by the arrival of selfies in the 2010s, parallel to Carlisle’s Dallas tenure. But using that trend to recruit players is unheard of. Cousins didn’t take kindly to it. Dray knows him well enough to second that.

When Green heard Boogie’s story, he said, “sending selfies to a player you’re trying to recruit saying, ‘I’m thinking about you,’ is also a little bizarre. So maybe Rick Carlisle is a little bizarre.”

But he believes that bizarre personality is necessary to reach Carlisle’s level of success. That’s why Green hopes Carlisle is still recruiting players by sending selfies of himself.

Meanwhile, Dray and all of us are still waiting on Boogie to drop the selfies.