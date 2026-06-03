Demarcus Cousins Calls Out AJ Dybantsa’s “Audacity” for Demanding Trae Young Before Entering the NBA

AJ Dybantsa has already sparked a discussion in NBA circles before even breaking a sweat on the NBA floor. The projected top pick’s desire to steal his likely teammate Trae Young’s jersey number has caused a sharp reaction. Four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins didn’t hold back in his description of the rookie’s actions.

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Speaking on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Cousins, sitting alongside former players Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams, viewed the rookie as having premature confidence.

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“Young fella out of pocket for this,” Cousins said, while Parsons suggested that the 19-year-old may have joked. Cousins wasn’t ready to buy it. He continued, “I mean. I saw the interview. It’s more so the audacity because this is an established star in this league, you know, to kind of speak like, ‘Yeah, I need that. I don’t know about that.”

Bookie further suggested that such a conversation shouldn’t have happened in front of the camera. “I think things can be figured out behind the scenes, which I don’t think Trae is giving it up, but if it is a conversation where you want to get this number, that’s something you do behind the scenes.”

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It all started when Gilbert Arenas threw a curveball at AJ Dybantsa on the latest episode of his show, Gil’s Arena. He brought up the rookie’s impending conflict in the Wizards’ fold, if at all, the team picks him. Arenas jokingly said that the 19-year-old can’t claim his long-associated jersey #3 from Trae Young, who is currently wearing it post his trade to the Capital.

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In response, Dybantsa shocked everyone with his sharp response, saying, “If they draft me, I do need 3, Trae. If they draft me. We’re gonna see in like 5 weeks.”

With the accolades and time on the floor, Trae Young has already established himself as one of the greats in the modern NBA. Rightly so, Dybantsa’s statement didn’t sit well with Cousins. Lou Williams echoed a similar sentiment, and he jokingly revealed the situation Dybantsa might end up in.

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The classic rookie treatment. “Carrying bags and going to get coffee in no time.”

Contrastingly, will a veteran go out of the way to give up his jersey number? Well, even Chandler Parsons suggested Trae Young could pull off a similar move for PR. Notably, LeBron James famously offered No.23 to Anthony Davis upon his arrival at the Lakers. However, it didn’t materialise because of merchandising and licencing complication.

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Nevertheless, will Dybantsa get to wear his beloved #3 in another franchise?

AJ Dybantsa may have to give up on his #3 jersey aspirations

The rookie, in his response, stressed the phrase, “If they draft me.” And it has great significance. Several reports had already suggested that the Wizards could trade their No.1 pick and explore a trade-down scenario. The other top prospects like Cameron Boozer, Carryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson have drawn significant attention.

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So, trading down to these players would fetch the Wizards similar talent and draft capital. A win-win trade to rebuild the team. With Dybantsa already linked with the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies as his next possible landing spot, the jersey issue doesn’t seem to end there.

Keyonte George, the rising star of the Jazz, already wears the number. Meanwhile, in Memphis, the veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also wears it. So, it’s not an easy path for the rookie.

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In short, the rookie can have this conversation with Trae Young behind closed doors and sort out his issue. Meanwhile, legends in the past have changed jersey numbers depending on the circumstances.

Even DeMarcus Cousins, who popularly wears #15, donned #0 and #4 in different aspects of his career. In a league built with legacy, the rookies, at times, have to respect the veterans and wait for their turns.