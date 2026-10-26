“Why This Guy Still Has a Job?”: Stephen Curry’s Ex-Teammate Torches Steve Kerr, Mike Dunleavy Over Warriors’ ‘Outdated’ System

The Golden State Warriors have lost all three of their opening games so far and the tension is starting to build. Head coach Steve Kerr said that the team wasn’t “close” to anywhere they wanted to be yet, and the lack of preparedness is showing. Now, one ex-Warrior has something to say to Kerr directly.

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“I don’t feel like the front office is believing in Steph the way everybody in the world believes in Steph, and I think the evidence is pretty apparent,” said former Golden State Warriors player DeMarcus Cousins on an episode of FanDuel’s Run It Down.

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“I go on the record and say, I think Dunleavy has done a s**t job as far as putting a roster around Steph Curry. Why this guy still has a job, I’ll never know. Obviously, I don’t have that privilege in life. So, I think he’s done a horrible job as far as putting a good group around him.”

Mike Dunleavy Jr. is the general manager of the Golden State Warriors. The team has created an identity around their franchise player Stephen Curry. In return, Curry has maintained that he’d love to keep playing with the team and one day retire as a Golden State Warrior.

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Though he hasn’t announced any solid retirement plans, Curry is now 38 years old. He is surrounded by players such as fellow veteran Draymond Green and icon-in-the-making, Yaxel Lendeborg. However, the roster’s preparedness has not looked great.

Not only did it enter the season without key players such as Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, but it also failed to produce a strong defense with the younger players at the forefront. When Steph Curry and Draymond Green failed to participate in the game against the Suns, the flaws became even more evident.

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“They’re still running the same outdated system as far as going extremely small. I think, the other night Steve Kerr put in a lineup and the tallest guy on the floor was 6’6. It just doesn’t work, it doesn’t work anymore. The system is outdated. Even the iPhone updates every couple of months.” Cousins further explained.

Stephen Curry is famously one of the shortest players in the team at 6-foot-2. Fellow veteran Draymond Green stands at 6-foot-6, like Cousins explained. Is this really true for the entire roster? Not quite.

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Their latest addition, Yaxel Lendeborg, stands at 6-foot-9 and has a height advantage. He put up 26 points against the Phoenix Suns in the Warriors’ third regular-season game. He even had nine rebounds, five assists, and made six three-pointers.

That being said, DeMarcus Cousins’ point stands. Brandin Podziemski stands at 6-foot-4, while players like Gui Santos and Al Horford are 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, respectively. The Warriors’ recruiting strategy has seemingly leaned towards shorter players, perhaps after seeing success with Curry.

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However, that’s the gap in the plan that Cousins is pointing to. Against teams with extremely tall players, the Warriors may struggle, especially in the absence of the 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis.

Cousins explained that he has great admiration for Curry, Green, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg. However, he is more concerned about the team’s development given the people that make the decisions. That means Steve Kerr and Mike Dunleavy.