Deni Avdija Injury: Blazers Star Exits to Locker Room in Final Minutes vs Knicks

The final quarter between the Knicks and Trail Blazers had come down to the wire. After trailing the Knicks for most of the game, the Blazers had the opportunity to take the lead. Then disaster struck. One of their best scorers, Deni Avdija had to walk off the floor. Without him, the Knicks extended their lead and won 123-114.

Deni Avdija had to leave the game with few minutes left in the final quarter. He appeared to tweak his back and was limping off the floor.

He likely won’t be back this late in the game and his status is presumed questionable pending. We’d have to wait for Tiago Splitter to give an update on Avdija.

Despite the setback, the Blazers forward scored a team-high 25 points, only one point behind Jalen Brunson who had the most tonight. He tallied an additional 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and a block while shooting 47% from the field and 80% from the free throw line across 38 minutes of action.

It appears to be a non-contact injury. He was not on the injury report befoe the game which doesn’t indicate if he aggravated an existing condition. He’s probably getting medically evaluated and we’d know what happened later.

Given the situation in Portland right now, Avdija probably doesn’t want to be out for a long stretch of time.

The Portland Trail Blazers are the worst-hit team in the entire NBA at the start of 2026. Besides Damian Lillard ruled out for the rest of the season till his ACL recovers, the injury list is crowded with five other players. Jerami Grant (left Achilles tendonitis), Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear)​, Matisse Thybulle (thumb injury)​, Kris Murray (back/ankle)​ and Blake Wesley (foot)​ were all ruled out before tonight’s game.

This is a developing story.