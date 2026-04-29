Deni Avdija Restrained by Teammates as Angry Reaction Earns $2,000 Fine

Before he heads to Cancun, Deni Avdija will have to clear his dues with the NBA disciplinary office. On the way to a 114-95 loss, the forward added to his foul count in this series alone. The latest was a climactic conclusion to the tensions between Avdija and the entire roster of the San Antonio Spurs. He had to be physical restrained by teammates during a high-stakes third quarter altercation in Game 5. Although the Blazers left San Antonio on a heartwarming note, Avdija’s foul trouble is under a microscopic lens.

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The flashpoint occurred when Avdija, driving aggressively to the rim, was shoved in mid-air by Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox. The collision sent Deni crashing to the hardwood, but it was his explosive reaction that drew the most attention. He was visibly incensed when he jumped back to his feet and attempted to charge toward Fox.

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After how the last two games went, his teammates swiftly intervened before he did something ejection-worthy. Donovan Clingan and Vít Krejčí tried to hold him back but he was trying to get around them and confront Fox. While the officials whistled Fox for the personal foul, Avdija’s retaliatory outburst resulted in a technical foul. That’s going to cost him an automatic $2,000 fine from the league office.

Avdija channeled the frustration at the charity stripe. He calmly sunk both free throws to reach the 20-point mark for the evening despite the Spurs fans’ heckling attempts with a giant chipped tooth prop.

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The incident was the culmination of a bruising series for Avdija, who has become the primary target of San Antonio’s physical defensive scheme. Earlier in the contest, Avdija struggled against the towering presence of Victor Wembanyama, who blocked the forward’s attempt at the rim and forced an airball on the following possession.

The frustration was compounded by a second turnover and a flagrant penalty-1 foul on Julian Champagnie. That would be Avdija’s third flagrant of the season for a “landing zone” violation according to some statkeepers. In another sequence Avdija was alone on Keldon Johnson at the post. Johnson not only managed to score, he dropped some trash talk on Deni. This time he didn’t get provoked but it became obvious who the Spurs were targeting.

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It would only serve as a reminder of the difference between two young rosters: The Spurs’ defensive discipline that Portland has lacked throughout the 4-1 series loss.

Deni Avdija’s composure became the collective target of Spurs nation

This was not a flagrant in isolation. For Deni Avdija, the hostility against the Spurs has been building across five games. During Game 3, Wemby upped the psychological warfare while seated on the bench, yelling “Y’all woulda been down 4-0” at the Blazers bench. Note: The only game the Blazers won was when the French phenom had to leave early with a concussion.

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The technical foul in Game 5 was merely the latest in a series of heated exchanges involving Avdija and Fox. This postseason rivalry took a literal toll in Game 3, when a collision with Fox’s elbow left Avdija with a chipped front tooth. While the foul was initially called on Fox, the Spurs successfully got it overturned and turned it into an offensive foul on Deni.

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He came to Game 4 with a chip on his shoulder and got provoked by Stephon Castle’s “disrespectful” gesture, having the ball shoved to him after a dunk. Avdija lost his cool then too. What ensued was an expletive-heavy exchange that needed both teams to intervene. Both got techs in that but no ejections occurred.

The physical and psychological marks of the series remained prominent as the scene shifted back to San Antonio for the closeout game. The environment at the Frost Bank Center was intentionally hostile for Avdija, as Spurs fans were seen trolling the 25-year-old not limited to the chipped tooth signs.

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However, once the final buzzer sounded on the Spurs’ 114-95 series-clinching victory, the “playoff edge” seemed to soften into professional respect. In a complete 180-degree turn from the mid-game chaos, Avdija was seen sharing a long hug and dapping up Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper. Most notably, Avdija shared friendly words and a dap with Castle, seemingly putting their Game 4 beef to rest, before acknowledging Victor Wembanyama near mid-court.

At the end of the series, Avdija walked away from his first postseason with no regrets. “I don’t know if it was a lesson, but more an experience,” he explained. “I feel like this experience was needed for me, for the team as a group, to fight together and see how it is with the playoff physicality, playoff atmospheres. I had a lot of fun. We left it all on the court. I left it all on the court.”

This experience may have come with a $2,000 fine and a highlight reel of fouls. Avdija’s performance, averaging over 21 points across the series, solidified his role as the Blazers’ primary offensive engine. As Portland heads into the offseason, the narrative will likely be dominated by a new ownership and the roster changes that follow. For Avdija, however, the series served as a masterclass in playoff physicality, leaving him with both the scars and the experience of a hard-fought postseason battle.