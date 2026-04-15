Deni Avdija Says Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs Lack “Playoff Experience” Ahead of Trail Blazers Series

As the Trail Blazers prepare to face a generational talent in the playoffs, their star forward is already signaling belief that this matchup may not be as lopsided as many expect. The Portland Trail Blazers found a way to survive. The Phoenix Suns launched a 32-10 run and led by as much as 11 in the fourth. But Deni Avdija and Co. never surrendered. Their resilience showed, turning things around with impeccable shot-making and physical defense.

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They secured a playoff spot even with Damian Lillard in street clothes all season. All of a sudden, they’re brimming with confidence. Avdija scored 41, missing just one shot in the final quarter to seal an impressive win for Portland. Now they prepare for the test against an alien- Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs await. While many tout their rivals as clear favorites, Avdija isn’t backing down.

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“I mean they’re a great team. Very talented. You know they’re young too, so they don’t have a lot of playoff experience as well. It’s going to be a fight… We’re gonna bring everything we got, and I really believe in the guys. We can do everything we want,” said the Portland star about a first-round matchup with the Spurs.

Both teams are inexperienced, to be fair. Portland has Jrue Holiday with almost 100 playoff appearances. Similarly, the Spurs’ most seasoned postseason campaigner is Harrison Barnes. Most of their starting group will be playing their first playoff series. The team that is prepared to handle the spotlight could get through.

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Imago Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8), center Mason Plumlee (45), forward Victor Wembanyama (1), guard De’aaron Fox (4), and guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrate on the bench in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

That lack of experience has proven costly before. Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 overall pick and Orlando Magic’s rookie star, struggled in his first postseason game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 24 points but committing nine turnovers in a blowout loss.

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Despite the hype from his regular season, his series featured multiple high-turnover outings as Orlando fell in seven games, an example of how playoff pressure can disrupt even elite young talent. That’s the kind of scenario Avdija could be hinting at with a young Spurs core led by Victor Wembanyama, who is entering his first postseason test.

Although the Trail Blazers lost the regular season series 1-2, the Spurs never had to face the overwhelming presence of Victor Wembanyama, a key factor to consider even if San Antonio enters as the higher seed with superior talent. That being said, Portland’s resilience remains its identity. Deni Avdija’s output will largely influence the outcome of this series.

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The series’ most decisive matchup will be between the two towering centers, Donovan Clingan and Wemby. These are two rim protectors who can score in a multitude of ways. Clingan is also the closest defender who can realistically trouble the Spurs cornerstone. If the Trail Blazers play with the same conviction as they did today, the series could be much closer than people think.

Deni Avdija and the Trail Blazers are dangerous

Don’t look at Portland as a team with 42 wins. Either way, that’s progress from last season. And it happened without a nine-time All-Star in Damian Lillard. Tonight showcased their perseverance. Phoenix tested the team, even counting them out, after a terrific run. But the Trail Blazers didn’t lose their cool.

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That might just be the most important aspect heading into a playoff series against a team stacked with talent. Portland covers all its bases. Deni Avdija is having a breakout season, posting career highs across multiple stats. Defensively, they are sound, with players like Jrue Holiday and Jerami Grant capable of pressuring ball handlers.

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While Victor Wembanyama is the clear outlier, having not played a single game against this team, Portland has health on its side.

Avdija and company are capable of pushing the Spurs. They are definitively the underdogs. However, in terms of personnel and matchups, they can compete. I still think San Antonio’s pool of talent will ultimately subdue the Trail Blazers.

However, a lean team with consistently productive players could be a different beast. It’s amongst the more exciting first-round series out there. Portland ranks among the top teams in offensive rebounding, while the Spurs are among the best at securing the defensive glass.

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Both teams have creators and a few hidden gems who could turn this series around. How far can Donovan Clingan push his game against Wemby? What if Jerami Grant produces huge performances as he did tonight?

That’s how close the series could be if a motivated Trail Blazers team turns up. And Avdija’s words leave no space for doubt. “I feel like if we’re together, connected, and everybody’s healthy, and ready to play, I feel like we’re a dangerous team,” he said.

That was evident today. The Spurs won’t make the mistake of underestimating Portland. If they do, even a slight edge could stretch this series longer than they would want.