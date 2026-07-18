Dennis Rodman Claims LeBron James Would’ve Been the Easiest Player for Him to Guard: “I’ll Make Him Shoot”

The ongoing battle between basketball generations has found new fuel at Fanatics Fest. LeBron James and Dennis Rodman both showed up in New York for the year’s biggest fan-focused event, and it didn’t take long for old rivalries to resurface. Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman stirred things up with a bold claim: guarding LeBron, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, would have been the easiest defensive assignment of his Hall of Fame career.

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Speaking on stage in New York City at the 2026 Fanatics Fest (LeBron was not at the event), The Worm did not mince words when analyzing the superstar forward’s skill set.

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“LeBron’s probably the easiest guy I’d ever guard in my life. I ain’t lying,” Rodman confidently told the audience, who were loving the diss a lot.

“He’s the easiest guy I could guard. Only think he has over me is probably is size. He’s 6 foot 10, I’m 6 foot 6. And stuff like that. But that don’t mean anything. I’ll make him go left all day long. I’ll make him shoot them damn jumpshots, which he ain’t worth for s—.”

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He’d conclude those fighting words with, “I love LeBron. LeBron’s done great things… I love LeBron, he’s a great player.”

Dennis Rodman didn’t play in the NBA after 2000, three years before LeBron James was in the picture. But it doesn’t mean you should take his comments at face value.

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During his prime with the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons and the historic Chicago Bulls, Rodman captured two NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards by shutting down elite talents.

His logic rests entirely on forcing James to settle outside the paint rather than leveraging his physical ability to get to the rim.

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The most flamboyant player in NBA history could guard at any position. The best display of IQ was demonstrated against Shaquille O’Neal, who has half a foot over him. But his footwork and lower post leverage was unparalleled against any player who outsized him.

Right now Josh Hart is being compared to the 2x DPOY for their short size and defensive rebounding. Worm was even asked about it at Fanatics Fest. But he even shut that down with a sly, “Can’t tell. I don’t watch basketball.”

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So maybe he passed on scrutinising the Knicks’ championship run. But his latest assessment follows a long history of questioning the perimeter dominance of modern superstars of LeBron James. In 2017, he claimed it was “very easy” for Bron to win a championship in a watered down environment.

Last season, he took another bold jab at James.

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“He’s so f—– easy to play against he don’t have any moves. All he has is straight down hill you can stop that. His game is too simple he’s just big.”

While his comments thrilled the room, social media was different. Fans online aren’t buying Rodman’s blunt dismissal of James’ shooting capability.

Though Rodman made sure to wrap up his viral critique with genuine praise for James’ overall historic greatness, his blueprint for stopping the four-time MVP ensures the hypothetical clash of eras will continue to be heavily debated by fans and players alike.