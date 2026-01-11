Dennis Schroder Breaks Silence as NBA Announces 6-Figure Punishment Over Luka Doncic Incident

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder was slapped with a three-game suspension after his altercation with Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic on December 28. The confrontation happened after the Kings lost 125-101 to the Lakers, and Schroder was ready to strike the Slovenian until he was pulled away by Deandre Ayton.

The verdict came out recently, and ESPN correspondent Shams Charania reported Schroder’s three-game suspension via an Instagram post where the German World Cup winner dropped a one-word reaction. The post was about Shroder getting suspended for a confrontation with Doncic and also attempting to hit another Lakers star.

“Attempting 👀🤣,” Schroder wrote in the replies in a much sarcastic way.

It was more of a jibe at the NBA’s official statement than at Shams Charania, as he was probably frustrated with the verdict. The incident reportedly happened in the hallway of the Crypto.com Arena almost 40 minutes after the game. It was the German who confronted and initiated a confrontation with Luka Doncic.

According to Bobby Marks, Schroder will also have to pay a hefty $291,807 fine for his post-game antics, along with the suspension.

Interestingly, the Sacramento Kings have lost all of their next six games since the defeat against the Lakers. Now, the already struggling team will miss one of its crucial players for the next three games. This means he will be suspended for the rematch against the Lakers on Monday, January 12, at home.

This is a developing story….

