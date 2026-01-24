Dennis Schroder Elbows Female Fan in Freak Accident During Kings-Cavs

What should have been a routine moment courtside turned chaotic in an instant. During the Sacramento Kings and the Cleveland Cavaliers game, Dennis Schroder became the center of a shocking scene. An accidental elbow connected with a female fan, triggering immediate concern and a wave of reactions across the arena.
The unfortunate incident occurred just under two seconds before halftime. Dean Wade threw a long full-court inbound pass. However, seeing Evan Mobley overpower the Kings’ defender, Schroder flew in to steal the pass. He was able to deflect the pass, but before he could gain control of his movement, his elbow violently hit a fan who was sitting courtside.
The Kings’ guard immediately held her head, trying to comfort her. But the blow was severe, as the woman kept holding her head even when the play resumed. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell also came to check on the fan’s health.
Dennis Schröder elbowed a fan in the head accidentally while chasing the ball out of bounds.
As for the Cavs vs. the Kings contest, fans watched both teams play a highly contested game, at least before the accident. Schroder also had one of his best games of the season in the loss.
Dennis Schroder impresses, but the Kings can’t break their losing streak
A week ago, the Sacramento Kings were in the midst of a hot streak. They had won four consecutive games. In their first three wins, they defeated the Houston Rockets, the Lakers, and the New York Knicks. But since that win, the Kings are on pace for one of their worst seasons in recent memory.
On Friday in Cleveland, they seemed to have gained the momentum. After going even in the first quarter, they took a three-point lead before halftime. However, the Cavs came back and annihilated them 34-22 in the third quarter. Despite a strong performance from the bench, the Kings couldn’t overcome the deficit, losing 123-118.
Sacramento’s starters, except DeMar DeRozan, failed to deliver. Domantas Sabonis, Schroder, who had just recently returned from a suspension, and Malik Monk made big contributions from the bench. Sabonis, who had his best game since returning from the injury, had a team-high 24 points. Schroder recorded 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
It was Sacramento’s 34th loss of the season. They’re currently ranked 14th in the West, just a win above the New Orleans Pelicans. The schedule is also brutal for the Kings as they will face the Detroit Pistons and the Knicks in their next two games.
