Dennis Schroder Makes Strong Admission on Why Germany Won’t Love Him Like Dirk Nowitzki

Dennis Schroder made an indelible mark in Germany’s basketball history in 2023. Their prestigious FIBA World Cup win was the country’s first-ever basketball silverware. More than anything, it was an inspired effort. Schroder recalls the exact moment his heart burst into flames with the dream of achieving something memorable for Germany.

“When I was 14, I sat in front of the TV watching Dirk Nowitzki carry the flag at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing. Back then, I thought: how cool, there’s no greater honor,” he said. 16 years later, Dennis Schroder did the same. He led Germany’s Olympic roster as the flag bearer, an honor reserved for very few.

At that time, he felt it was a statement. No matter the race or origin, hard work will always prevail. Judging from international achievements, Schroder gave Germany their only glory. Yet, he doesn’t feel he will ever reach Nowitzki’s status due to one particular reason.

“It’s a great honor, but for me it will never be the same as for Dirk. I will never receive the same love in this country, because I am dark-skinned,” he told Basket News.

For Dennis Schroder, this issue is deeply rooted in his childhood. Growing up in Germany as a Black man came with its challenges. “Growing up in Germany was tough, man. It’s wrong, but I just went with it. In kindergarten people asked, ‘Why is your skin Black? ‘Why are you dirty?’ and all those little tough moments,” he told Andscape before the Olympics.

Ultimately, it was through basketball that Schroder felt accepted within the community. Now, he stands as a symbol of optimism. Furthermore, when it comes to the basketball circles, they don’t doubt where Dennis Schroder stands among the greats of Germany.

Dennis Schroder is in the hall of greats

Dirk Nowitzki is the pioneer for German basketball. With him dominating not only on the international stage, but also in the NBA, it fueled the nation’s love for the sport. Schroder was one of those hopeful to represent the country. Looking at it now, he led Germany to its first international trophy.

That moment will be etched in the hearts of German basketball fans. He served as the leader, uniting the team with his voice and performance.

The former coach, Gordie Herbert, saw it as the moment the torch passed. He saw Schorder to be the face of German basketball. Moreover, he even advocated for the former Celtics guard to be on the same pedestal as Nowitzki.

“Dirk was obviously a tremendous player. Dennis is great. Give him credit. He’s won the world championship with this team, he’s become the leader of this team. It’s time that we give him 100% respect in Germany,” Herbert said after their FIBA World Cup win.

Schroder’s influence allowed Germany to become a powerhouse. In terms of talent, the likes of the Wagner brothers or even Isaac Bonga saw the potential with Schroder at the helm. His teammates dearly respect him for his contributions. So when all is said and done, there’s really no doubt.

Dennis Schroder is a legend in Germany for his basketball conquests. He will go down as the architect of their infamous FIBA World Cup win. Furthermore, Schroder always makes himself available for his country. That commitment shouldn’t be undervalued.

As far as the basketball fraternity sees it, Schroder is a pioneer right beside Dirk Nowitzki.