Dennis Schroder Suspension: Looking Back at the Luka Doncic Incident That Resulted in NBA Punishment

The Sacramento Kings’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 28th definitely had some heated exchanges, with the matchup between guards Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder getting loud throughout the game and flaring up at multiple points. Tonight, the NBA suddenly announced an update on the situation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to various reports, the league has suspended Schroder for three games without pay for confronting and attempting to strike another player, a punishment that immediately raised eyebrows, especially as the frustration seemed to be cooling down as the game reached its conclusion. This wasn’t the usual trash talk or hard foul, but something that crossed the line beyond the final buzzer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the night, the chess match between Schroder and Doncic was simmering. Cameras picked up moments were words were exchanged, with one notable moment including Doncic taunting Schroder referencing a past contract decision.

“You should’ve signed that contract,” Doncic told Schroder, referencing a widely circulated rumor that the German guard turned down an $84 million extension from the Lakers to test free agency. The bet didn’t pay off, with him signing a one-year, $5.9 million deal, making approximately $34 million in the four years since.

The two got into another verbal exchange during free throws, Doncic taunted Schroder, telling him that he “wish you could swing,” to which Schroder replied by telling him that he would “beat the s— out of him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Many saw Schroder going after Doncic, leaving the visitor’s locker room at Crypto.com Arena, heading for the home team’s lockers. Schroder reportedly told the Slovenian that he can’t call him a “b—-” on the court and then pretend everything was fine afterwards. Lakers center Deandre Ayton had to step in, attempting to separate the two before security intervened.

Schroder was sent to the Kings‘ bus, with several teammates and even head coach Doug Christie seeking answers about the drama. Meanwhile, Doncic and his father, Saa, left in his car.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ramifications of Dennis Schroder’s Suspensions for Confrontation With Luka Doncic

The NBA’s suspension made the league’s stance unmistakable: As soon as the competitive context ends, standards change, and authorities are much harsher. On-court confrontations are handled with technicals, ejections, and fines, but seeking to confront Doncic after the buzzer crosses a different line entirely.

Imago imagn

Dennis Schroder’s suspension reflects that. The league saw an attempted physical altercation in a non-game environment, which could’ve resulted in a far worse outcome if Ayton or security stepped in a moment too late.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s clear punishments for Schroder. He’s going to miss several key games for the Kings, including matchups against the Houston Rockets and the New York Knicks, as well as a rematch against the Lakers. For the Kings, who are already struggling this season, losing Schroder’s production is a huge blow. He averages 13 points, 5.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds this season.

This moment also sours Schroder’s reputation more than any on-court stat line. Already considered one of the worse contracts on the team due to his lower than expected output as well as a benching halfway through the season, he might find himself a subject of a trade come the deadline in February.