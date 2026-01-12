Denver Finds New Fan Favorite In Tim Hardaway Jr. After 25-Point Performance vs Bucks

A star center is sidelined for a month. Four starters out. Jamal Murray is pushing himself to his limit. And a rotation dependent on inexperienced rookies. The Denver Nuggets were so down, they would do anything for some saving grace. Tonight they were on the edge of a blowout against Giannis Antetokounmpo. But a veteran stood on business and turned the tide. And the Nuggets’ nation’s opinions.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has remained in the shadow of star players, was an inconsistent role player, and faced undue ‘overrated’ labels. Teams, meanwhile, signed him on as an insurance policy and a leap of faith.

This insurance cost the Denver Nuggets $3.63 million for this season. Cheap largely by league standards but inflated by some fans’ opinions. Tonight those opinions took a 180.

Hardaway stepped up for the injury-ravaged team. He scored 25 points, including a huge heave from way downtown that has blown away the Internet. His effort helped the Nuggets hustle their way to an unexpected 108-104 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 33-year-old is nowhere near the end of his career. But he’s doing his best on a veteran minimum, waiting for his turn in the wings, and being where he’s needed. Fans finally saw that.

Tim Hardaway Jr. has earned his flowers

Being the son of a Hall-of-Famer has its downsides. Tim Hardaway Jr. was held to same standards as his father and nothing he did seemed to satisfy fans. From $70+ million with the Knicks and Mavericks, to his one-year contract with the Nuggets, the NBA community claimed he was grossly overpaid.

Tonight showed otherwise. “The perception around the league of Tim Hardaway Jr is so different than the reality. Great player and vet vastly outplaying his minimum contract.”

When a player earns the vet minimum, he’s either an afterthought or fans look for a steady locker room presence and coming off the bench to support the team. The Nuggets are in a position where they need their entire rotation and not just a cheerleader. And tonight was a masterclass on what a vet is. “Tim Hardaway Jr is what a vet looks like.”

Against Milwaukee, he didn’t just provide the offense. Maybe he’s learnt it from his dad, but he was the stabilizing presence for a rotation that was missing five of its top eight scorers. Aaron Gordon’s 23 points and Hardaway’s ability to create his own shot and knock down timely transitions proved to be the difference-maker.

And it’s not just this game. The Nuggets bench has lacked depth for many seasons till Hardaway arrived. Since both Nikola Jokic and Jose Valanciunas have been out, Hardaway has averaged 24 points across the past seven contests.

“Nobody is talking enough about Tim hardaway jr and what he has done for the bench but for the whole nuggets squad – GAME CHANGER.”

Not only is he a game-changer, he’s shifted the narrative. “Where would Denver be without Tim Hardaway this season?!” is now answerable with, “We’d be in deep s—. He’s made himself a bundle of money this offseason. Getting what we’re getting on a vet minimum is absolutely crazy.”

Fans and analysts alike are struggling to reconcile Hardaway’s low-cost contract with his massive on-court impact. The narrative now is, “Really tough to put into words how huge of an addition Tim Hardaway Jr. has been for the Nuggets this year.” Fans really believe he could keep the Nuggets’ season alive in time for Nikola Jokic to resume his MVP campaign.