Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray Injury News Before Celtics Clash

The Denver Nuggets are in a precarious situation with injuries as they lost their talisman, Nikola Jokic, for a month or so due to knee hyperextension, while backup center Jonas Valanciunas also followed the Serbian with a calf strain. On top of that, important players like Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun have missed a major chunk of this season until now. However, more misery awaits the Nuggets as they received another depressing news ahead of their Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Star guard Jamal Murray has been listed as questionable before the crucial East-West showdown. Murray, who has been in scintillating form this season, is reportedly playing through an injury, given the Nuggets’ shorthanded condition with multiple injury concerns.

Murray didn’t turn up in the last game for the Nuggets, which they won 125-124 against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a great collective team effort from the players to eke out a result against a team that had superstars like Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey in their roster.

But this raises more concern, as most people thought that Jamal Murray was given a rest against the 76ers so that he could be ready for Tuesday’s game against the Celtics. Apart from him, the likes of Christian Braun (ankle), Aaron Gordon (hamstring), and Tim Hardaway Jr (illness) are also questionable, whereas Jokic, Valanciunas, and Cam Johnson are unavailable.

In case Murray fails to suit up for this game, then Jalen Pickett will take his place in the starting lineup. He is coming off a dominant performance against the Sixers, where he recorded a team-high 29 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, which included as many as seven three-pointers.

Jamal Murray has been vital to the Denver Nuggets’ success this season

Amidst Nikola Jokic‘s monstrous numbers in this season in particular, Jamal Murray’s brilliance often gets overshadowed. However, he is a guy who lets his game do the talking rather than anything else. He has played a meaningful role for the Denver Nuggets ever since he was drafted in 2016 as the seventh overall pick.

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives to the basket past Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) in the first half at Ball Arena.

In recent years, he has developed into a proper veteran with his leadership, scoring, and playmaking abilities. He also adjusted his game to playing second fiddle to the Joker and has been happy serving the franchise in any way possible. The Blue Arrow played a massive role in helping the team win the Championship in 2023, and he has carried the same form to this season.

Braving injuries and other issues, the Canadian guard is averaging 25.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, all of which are his career-highs in his nine seasons in the NBA. Even his 44.7% three point shooting is the highest he has achieved in his career until now. He is definitely putting up All-Star numbers this season and deserves every bit of recognition coming his way.

He is a big reason why the Denver Nuggets are still fourth in the Western Conference with a strong 24-12 record, even after injuries to their star players. Could this be his first All-Star selection? Only time will tell.