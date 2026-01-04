Nuggets Coach Drops Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun Injury Update Ahead of Nets Matchup

In an interesting turn of events, the Denver Nuggets have received a massive boost ahead of their Sunday’s away game against the Brooklyn Nets. While the team has suffered some major injury setbacks with both Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas out on the sidelines for at least a month, two other players have returned to fitness and may play a role for the Nuggets in this game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Ahead of the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman has claimed that veteran forward Aaron Gordon and guard Christian Braun could be back on the court for this game. “Yesterday was a good day, and things are looking positive,” Adelman told as per NBA Insider, Katy Winge. She further clarified that, ” Nothing official yet, they’ll go through their pregame warmup and decide.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While Braun has missed as many as 23 games this season due to an ankle injury, Gordon is returning after 19 games because of a hamstring strain. Both players could be on a minutes restriction, but it will still be a massive boost for Denver, who were forced to rely on Jamal Murray to do the heavy lifting since Nikola Jokic‘s injury.

The Nuggets suffered a 113-108 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the previous game despite Murray’s heroic 34-point performance. Now with Gordon and Braun’s inclusion, the All-Star guard will get more support on both ends of the court. While Gordon will add steel to the defense, playmaking, and explosiveness, Braun will bring size, athleticism, and strength to the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aaron Gordon could be the difference-maker for the Denver Nuggets

In a situation where the Nuggets desperately need some experienced heads, Aaron Gordon has returned from injury and is expected to play a crucial role until Jokic returns to action. Gordon suffered a hamstring injury back in late November in their win over the Houston Rockets.

Before the injury, the 30-year-old forward was racking up great numbers. In 13 appearances, he was averaging career highs in points (18.8) and 3-point percentage (44.4%) this season and is one of seven players to average 15 points on 50-40-85 shooting, according to ESPN Research.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He started the 2025-26 campaign with a bang, recording a career-high mammoth 50-point performance against the Golden State Warriors, where he drained 10 three-pointers, tying the record for the most three points made in the first game of an NBA season. Along with his exceptional scoring, he also brings in great explosive energy in defense, and he is an equally good rebounder because of his athleticism and size.

While Gordon will be gradually introduced to the starting lineup as he is returning to the court after considerable time on the sidelines, he could still play a role from the bench. His experience in tight situations could be extremely valuable for the Nuggets, especially at a time when they are without their talisman, Jokic.

They are third in the Western Conference with a strong record of 23-11. They will certainly drop a few games in this phase, but Gordon and Braun’s inclusion may at least help them balance the tide.