Nuggets Fans Target $125M Star’s Absence After Peyton Watson Exit Despite Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray Also Missing Team Camp

The Denver Nuggets were in Puerto Rico for an offseason team camp, but the trip did not include every notable player on the roster. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were among the biggest names missing from the group. But another player’s absence sparked a different conversation among Nuggets fans.

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Harrison Wind provided a look at the players taking part in the Puerto Rico workouts, with Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson, Julian Strawther, Spencer Jones, Tyus Jones, DaRon Holmes, Alpha Diallo, Zeke Nnaji, Trevon Brazile, Bryce Hopkins, KJ Simpson and Lonnie Walker among those listed. Fans clearly noted Christian Braun’s absence.

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Those concerns became even louder after Peyton Watson left Denver. With the Nuggets operating under the NBA’s restrictive second-apron rules, the franchise had limited room to maneuver financially. Denver ultimately could not meet Watson’s contract demands, and he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers on a four-year, $88 million contract.

For a portion of the fan base, Braun’s lucrative 5-year $125 million deal signed in October last year became a symbol of the difficult choices that followed. That debate resurfaced when Braun was not among the players in Puerto Rico.

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Nikola Jokic (who is with the Serbian national team) and Jamal Murray are the team’s top leaders. There was no reported reason for the latter’s absence. Gordon, another veteran, took the initiative to assemble the roster in Puerto Rico. So, social media questioned Braun’s absence.

Nuggets fans are frustrated with Braun’s absence

JJ Barea previously credited Gordon for helping make the trip happen, explaining that after receiving the invitation, Gordon agreed to take responsibility for getting the players on board. That prompted one fan to give Gordon his flowers while making it clear who they believed should have been alongside him.

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“If anyone should be there it’s Christian Braun….AG is such a stud to join.”

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Another fan was far less interested in the explanation and went straight to the question that was apparently on their mind: “where tf is christian braun? @Ballin25Braun”

After the Nuggets’ 2026 first-round exit, Braun publicly referred to himself as a vocal leader. That label has stuck with some supporters, which is why there are different expectations of Braun.

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That sentiment was shared by another fan, “How is it possible that our emotional leader CB wasn’t in attendance?”

Some Nuggets supporters even believe Braun has received considerably more patience from the fan base than other Nuggets players have in similar situations.

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“So much grace is given to CB. Never given to other nuggets tho…”

Christian Braun brings energy and genuine two-way value, yet he isn’t the defender Watson was. With DeMar DeRozan now on the roster, prioritizing defense has become essential, which is why Braun is reportedly in trade talks.

One fan suggested there could be something happening behind the scenes, claiming, “CB is getting traded that’s why he isn’t there. I have an insider.”

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There is no confirmation that Braun’s absence is related to a potential trade, but the speculation shows just how much attention it has generated.