Nuggets Front Office Reminded of Tricky Nikola Jokic Decision That Could Hurt New Hall of Famer

If you grew up as a Denver Nuggets fan in the early 2000s, there’s a good chance you own a Carmelo Anthony No. 15 jersey. After all, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer was adored by fans, especially in the Mile High City. However, four years after his departure from Denver, that same number was handed to Nikola Jokic. While at the time no one knew the heights the Serbian big man was going to achieve in that No. 15 jersey, now it has created a huge dilemma.

What dilemma? ]Well, while Carmelo has achieved great success repping the No. 15, the Joker has crafted his own legacy, winning a championship and three MVP awards. So, whose jersey should go on the rafters of the Ball Arena when it’s all set and done? This was a question a fan brought up recently to the panel of the Big Shot Bob Podcast, which included former Lakers player, Robert Horry, Rob Jenners, and Brandon Harper.

Their answer? Well, it’s not easy to come up with a definite reply to this question, as it’s not often you see two superstars repping the same number, that too, for the same franchise. Nonetheless, Horry wasted no time in suggesting that it’s up to the Nuggets– “You can do what the h–l you want.” Horry said. Meanwhile, the Jenners and Harper had their own opinions on the matter. Jenners reminded everyone that the Lakers retired two Kobe numbers to honor his legacy, suggesting Denver could do the same for both Jokic and Anthony.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) at the free throw line during overtime against the LA Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“They retired two Kobe numbers. So, you know what? Why couldn’t you retire a 15 for Melo and a 15 for Jokic? I don’t see why not.” Jenners suggested. He pointed out that just as the Lakers retired Kobe’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys back in 2017, the Nuggets could retire two No. 15 jerseys, one for Jokic and the other for Anthony. This seems like the appropriate thing to do, as Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic are both icons of their respective eras.

More so, because Carmelo Anthony is getting inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame next month. So, if the Nuggets don’t decide on this soon, that could seemingly hurt the ten-time NBA All-Star– as he continues his preparations for his entry into the prestigious club.

Carmelo Anthony picks his Hall of Fame induction presenters

Every player who enters the Hall of Fame has to pick two presenters from the previously inducted Hall of Famers to greet them. This year, it was former Denver Nuggets superstar Carmelo Anthony’s turn. His selection? Well, the soon-to-be Hall of Famer picked two of his closest friends and NBA icons Allen Iverson and Dwyane Wade to do the honors. While AI shared the floor with Melo in Denver, Wade is someone the Nuggets star played with on Team USA.

via Imago Apr 10, 2019; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA star Carmelo Anthony with Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade (3) after his last game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Both the Hall of Famers share a special bond with Anthony, which goes beyond the basketball court. That’s why, upon hearing the news, Wade and Iverson were honored and took to social media to express their feelings. The former Heat superstar posted a long announcement on his IG and then wrote, “Honored!” Meanwhile, AI took things up a notch.

The 11-time NBA All-Star posted a carousel of pictures from the time when he and Carmelo Anthony shared the court in Denver. “Congratulations Bro! I’m HONORED and blessed to be chosen to welcome you into the Hall of Fame!” Iverson captioned the post. It seems both the Hall of Famers share the utmost level of respect for Carmelo Anthony, which is truly great to see, as we all eagerly await the 6th of September when the former Nuggets star will finally be honored in Springfield, Massachusetts.