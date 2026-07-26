Nuggets Insider Provides Clarity on Spencer Jones After OKC Make $12M Offer for the Restricted Free Agent

The Denver Nuggets‘ offseason activity has been centered around Peyton Watson’s restricted free agency. But now they are under pressure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, who submitted a $12 million offer sheet for Spencer Jones. The 25-year-old was a promising wing player last season, and if the Nuggets match the offer sheet, it puts them in a predicament.

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“Spencer Jones just signed an offer sheet with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and everybody’s panicking,” said Nuggets insider Ryan Blackburn. “Let me give you the details. So six million per year, two years fully guaranteed, $12 million total, and everybody thinks that the Nuggets are not going to match this and that they are just going to let this go. I disagree.

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“I actually think this is about where I would have projected his contract, and everybody’s panicking. But Nuggets fans have to calm down right now because this is how the free agency process works for restricted free agents. The Nuggets were going to let this play out. They were going to try to lower this value as much as possible, tell Spencer Jones, ‘Hey, go get an offer sheet, go get an offer from some team and see if they’re willing to sign you, and then we will decide whether to match it.’ And that’s what happened.”

From a two-way contract for two years, now getting guaranteed $12 million is the right career move for Spencer Jones. The 25-year-old played in a career-high 64 games and started in 37 games as an able backup to Aaron Gordon. At 6-foot-7, he was able to guard multiple positions for the Nuggets. That’s all the positives, but if the Nuggets do match, they’ll be over the second apron.

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ESPN’s Bobby Marks stated Nuggets’ tax penalties for next season would balloon from $36.4 million to $68.6 million if they keep Spencer Jones. The cap analyst also reported Denver’s total tax penalties paid since the 2002-03 season amount to $53 million. Now, the Nuggets have until 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday to decide.

That’s why the Thunder pounced on the opportunity. Replacing Isaiah Joe and Lu Dort remains a priority. Marks reported Jones’ contract would put OKC $900K below the $221.7M second apron threshold with 15 roster spots guaranteed. OKC is in a much better spot when compared to the Nuggets, and it puts Spencer Jones’ future uncertain. Amid the uncertainty, the 25-year-old made a LinkedIn post.

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“Bet you’ve never seen a free agency announcement on LinkedIn,” wrote Jones. “Neither have I. But here we are. Somewhere between refreshing my phone and waiting for the paperwork, this felt like the right place to share it. Not exactly where NBA free agency usually plays out. Maybe that’s what makes it worth sharing here. More to come.”

All these moves will have a domino effect on the roster. Because Nikola Jokic can become a free agent next summer. So, this makes the front office’s current decisions critical to retaining their superstar.