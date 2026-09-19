Nuggets’ New Signing Has Fans Convinced Nikola Jokic Won’t Be Around Much Longer

The Denver Nuggets entered the offseason needing to add more firepower around Nikola Jokic. Instead, their moves have left some fans questioning whether the front office has done enough to keep pace in the Western Conference. That frustration quickly spilled onto social media despite signing a former first-round pick.

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“The Denver Nuggets are signing 2023 first-round pick Cam Whitmore on a two-way NBA deal,” reported ESPN’s Shams Charania. “Whitmore enters his fourth NBA season after averaging 10.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over 119 career games — and has already joined the Nuggets for workouts in Denver.”

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Denver used its final two-way roster spot on the former first-round pick, adding another young player with plenty of athleticism and scoring potential. Whitmore has yet to establish himself as a consistent NBA contributor, but he has already started working out in Denver as the Nuggets look to help him develop.

Still, the move is more of a low-risk development bet than a major roster shake-up. Whitmore gives Denver another young scorer to work with, but his arrival alone is unlikely to dramatically change the outlook of a team with championship aspirations.

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The Nuggets are not simply developing a young prospect. They are trying to build around Nikola Jokic, who remains the foundation of their title hopes. The timing has also brought the Joker’s future back into focus.



After Denver’s six-game first-round loss to Minnesota in 2026, Jokic was asked about his future and twice made it clear that he wanted to remain a Nugget forever.

He maintained that stance in July, even as he chose to delay his contract extension until 2027. Former Nuggets coach George Karl has also questioned whether Denver has done enough to support its franchise centerpiece.

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With Whitmore signing, the Nuggets now have all three two-way spots occupied with K.J. Simpson and Bryce Hopkins. They still have one standard roster spot available.

Fans aren’t buying Nikola Jokic’s new teammates’ hype

The reaction from Nuggets fans has been far more skeptical than celebratory. Denver’s offseason has already seen the front office move on from young wing Peyton Watson in a sign-and-trade, add veterans DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley III, and part with the No. 26 pick.



For a team built around Nikola Jokic, those decisions have left some fans wondering whether the roster is actually moving in the right direction.

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That sentiment showed up immediately on social media, with one fan reducing the concern to a bleak prediction: “nuggets fans realizing jokic era is over”

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The frustration is not simply about one transaction. It comes from the cumulative effect of Denver’s offseason plan. Watson represented a young, athletic piece who could complement Nikola Jokic, while the loss of the 26th pick removed another opportunity to add inexpensive youth.



Let’s not forget Whitmore got a bad rep as the Wizards coach benched him early in the season and said, “standards and expectations” were not met.

Another fan captured the broader offseason frustration, writing, “it’s rare that i hate every single transaction a team makes in a given offseason.”

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Then the jokes got more pointed. One fan used a Pawn Stars meme to imagine Nikola Jokic asking Denver’s front office to bring in better players, only for the team to offer its latest addition as the best available option.

The caption read, “Nikola Jokic: ‘Can you start bringing in good players again’ Denver front office: ‘Best we can do is Cam Whitmore.'”

Luxury-tax penalties and limited roster flexibility have restricted the Nuggets’ options, forcing the front office to work within tighter financial and personnel constraints.



But fans are still measuring those decisions against the standard set by Jokic, a three-time MVP and the centerpiece of a team with championship expectations.

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One more fan took the criticism to its extreme, pointing directly at two of Denver’s headline additions:

“Team with championship aspirations acquiring DeMar Derozan & Cam Whitmore in 1 offseason 😂 It’s over for the Denver Nuggets. They’re not seeing another finals for at least a century.”

A 2023 first-round pick dropping to a two-way deal early in the career is not a good look. But there remains a section on the net that believed in Whitmore and expected Nikola Jokic to be the missing spark.

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“Joker is about to unlock bro. The Rockets had to many cooks in the kitchen and the Wizards are just an a– organization”

Whitmore’s arrival has become about more than one two-way signing. It has become another test of how much faith Denver’s front office still has in building the right roster around Nikola Jokic.