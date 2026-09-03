Denver Nuggets Owner Buys Los Angeles Angels in Record Breaking Amount – All Details Behind $4 Billion Purchase

For the Angels, 23 years of Arte Moreno’s ownership could soon give way to something very different. Stan Kroenke, already one of the most powerful figures in American sports, is preparing to add an MLB franchise to his growing empire. The reported $4 billion valuation has made the deal baseball’s biggest franchise sale yet, but the money may only be the beginning of the story. What does Kroenke see in the Angels, and how much could his arrival change the franchise’s future? Let’s break it all down.

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Who is Stan Kroenke, the new owner of the Los Angeles Angels?

Stan Kroenke is one of America’s most powerful sports owners. The Missouri-born billionaire built his fortune through real estate development. He later turned that wealth into an extraordinary sports portfolio.

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Kroenke controls Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, commonly called KSE. The company owns teams across several major professional sports leagues. Its portfolio includes the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Nuggets. It also includes the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Rapids. Arsenal, the English Premier League club, is part of that portfolio.

His connection with the Rams dates back decades. Kroenke originally purchased a minority stake in the franchise. He eventually became the team’s full owner in 2010. Five years later, the Rams received approval to relocate. They eventually moved from St. Louis back to Los Angeles.

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That move eventually led to one of Kroenke’s biggest development projects. He spearheaded the construction of SoFi Stadium as part of the massive Hollywood Park development in Inglewood. The Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI at the stadium in 2022, giving Kroenke a championship on his biggest Southern California stage.

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Now, Kroenke is adding Major League Baseball to that portfolio. His agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Angels would give his sports empire a presence in all four major U.S. professional sports leagues.

According to MLB.com, the deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, pending MLB approval and other customary conditions.

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The Angels, therefore, represent more than another addition to Kroenke’s collection. They give him another major franchise in Southern California and place one of baseball’s most recognizable teams under an ownership group with a proven track record of investing heavily in sports, entertainment and real estate.

Why did Stan Kroenke buy the Los Angeles Angels?

Kroenke hasn’t publicly revealed one specific reason for buying them. Still, several factors make the Angels attractive to him. Kroenke’s interest in the Angels comes at an intriguing time for the franchise.

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The team has endured one of MLB’s longest postseason droughts, while its roster and organizational infrastructure have plenty of room for improvement. For an owner with deep pockets and a history of investing in sports, that could make the Angels a compelling turnaround opportunity.

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There is also the land surrounding Angel Stadium. As reported by Yahoo Sports, much of the roughly 153-acre site is currently used for parking, creating significant potential for future development. Kroenke has experience in this area through the Rams and the massive Hollywood Park development surrounding SoFi Stadium. While there is no confirmed plan to redevelop or relocate the Angels, the site’s long-term potential adds another layer to the investment.

The changing economics of MLB could also be a factor. Owners have pushed for a salary cap in the next collective bargaining agreement, although the players’ union strongly opposes the proposal. Kroenke already operates teams in leagues with salary caps, but it remains speculative to suggest this directly influenced his decision to buy the Angels.

For Kroenke, the Angels aren’t simply another trophy asset. They represent a major rebuilding challenge in an enormous market.

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How much did Stan Kroenke pay for the Los Angeles Angels?

The Athletic reported that the Angels are being valued at $4 billion in the transaction, making it the largest MLB franchise sale on record. The previous record belonged to the San Diego Padres, whose 2025 sale valued the franchise at approximately $3.9 billion.

The exact financial structure of the deal has not been publicly disclosed. Kroenke is acquiring a controlling interest from Arte Moreno, while Moreno is expected to retain a minority stake. As a result, the $4 billion figure should be viewed as the reported overall valuation rather than a confirmed cash purchase price.

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The figure is especially striking compared with Moreno’s original investment. He purchased the Angels for $184 million in 2003, meaning the franchise’s reported value has grown more than twentyfold during his ownership.

The deal has not officially closed yet. It still requires approval from Major League Baseball, with the transaction expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.



USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA Super Bowl LVI-Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals, Feb 13, 2022 Inglewood, CA, USA Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports, 13.02.2022 19:13:15, 17694480, Los Angeles Rams, NFL, Stan Kroenke, Cincinnati Bengals PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 17694480

Why did Arte Moreno sell the Los Angeles Angels after 23 years?

Moreno’s ownership started with genuine promise in Anaheim. He bought the Angels in 2003 following their championship season. The franchise then enjoyed several successful seasons under his leadership. Five division titles arrived between 2004 and 2009.

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Eventually, that success became increasingly difficult to repeat. The Angels haven’t reached the playoffs since 2014. Their prolonged struggles created growing frustration among supporters. Fans increasingly called for Moreno to sell the franchise.

The biggest problem wasn’t a lack of spending. Moreno approved several enormous contracts for established veterans. Albert Pujols, Josh Hamilton, and Anthony Rendon became notable examples. Those deals consumed significant resources without producing sustained postseason success.

The organization also struggled to build around Mike Trout. Trout became one of baseball’s greatest players during that period. Yet the Angels repeatedly failed to surround him with enough talent. Ohtani’s departure made that frustration even harder for supporters.

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Moreno had already explored selling the Angels in 2022, but abandoned the process in January 2023 and remained in control for several more seasons. By 2026, however, the franchise was still searching for a way forward, with its playoff drought continuing and another difficult season unfolding.

The eventual agreement with Stan Kroenke therefore brings an end to Moreno’s 23-year run and gives the Angels a new ownership group to lead the franchise into its next chapter.

What does Stan Kroenke’s $4 billion Angels purchase mean for the team’s future?

For Angels supporters, the ownership change represents a chance for a fresh start after years of disappointment. Kroenke arrives with experience overseeing major sports organizations, but that track record doesn’t guarantee immediate success on the baseball side.

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The Angels still need improvements in player development, roster construction and their overall baseball operation. Those changes will likely matter more than any headline-making signing.

Angel Stadium could also become a major part of Kroenke’s long-term plans. The aging ballpark and the surrounding property present both challenges and opportunities, particularly given Kroenke’s background in sports and real estate. Any decision about the stadium’s future could have a significant impact on the franchise.

Ultimately, Angels fans will judge Kroenke by what happens on the field. After more than a decade without a playoff appearance, the biggest question is whether his ownership can finally turn the franchise’s potential into consistent competitiveness.

Kroenke inherits a valuable major-market franchise with plenty of room to grow. Now, the challenge is turning that potential into results.