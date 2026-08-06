Nuggets Sign Ex-Lakers Star Who Left for Israel Amid Peyton Watson Uncertainty

The Denver Nuggets didn’t just add another guard to the roster. They bought themselves flexibility at a time when financial uncertainty continues to surround one of their young stars. As questions linger over Peyton Watson’s future with the side, the Mile High City has turned to a familiar NBA name, bringing Lonnie Walker IV back from Europe in hopes of strengthening its backcourt.

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Shams Charania reported that Lonnie Walker IV has agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million contract with the Nuggets, with agent George S. Langberg confirming the deal.

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Charania noted that Walker spent last season with Maccabi Tel Aviv in the EuroLeague after last appearing in the 2024-25 NBA season. The agreement marks Walker’s return to the league for his eighth NBA season. Meanwhile, his arrival gives the Nuggets another athletic scorer capable of providing instant offense off the bench.

Walker’s return follows an unconventional path.

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After leaving the NBA, the former Lakers guard joined Maccabi Tel Aviv and quickly became one of the club’s primary offensive weapons. Across 45 appearances, he averaged 15.2 ppg while shooting 40% beyond the arc. His contract included an NBA opt-out clause, and after reaching a mutual separation agreement with the Israeli club, he pursued his NBA opportunity.

The Nuggets know exactly what type of player they’re adding.

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Lonnie Walker IV never lacked scoring ability. His most memorable stretch came during the 2023 Western Conference semifinals against the Warriors. He erupted in the fourth quarter of Game 4 to help the Lakers go 3-1 up in the series. That explosive shot-making remains his biggest strength, giving the Nuggets another player capable of creating offense when Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray head to the bench.

The timing of the signing is equally important.

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The Nuggets continue to navigate a complicated financial situation after matching the Thunder’s offer sheet for Spencer Jones. A decision that pushed the franchise beyond the NBA’s restrictive second apron tax. Crossing that threshold significantly limits roster moves and negotiations with restricted free agent Peyton Watson.

Watson’s contract talks have emerged as one of the Nuggets’ biggest offseason headaches.

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The franchise reportedly offered a 5-year, $70 million deal (approximately $14 million annually). Watson’s camp, however, is believed to be seeking a significantly larger contract after his breakout year. According to Brett Siegel, Watson’s camp wants something in the north of $28–30 million annually. With the mounting tax issues, it’s a difficult negotiation.

Outside interest only adds another layer.

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Teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks, have all been linked as potential suitors monitoring Watson’s situation. While the Nuggets have considerable leverage due to the restricted free-agent status, the team also needs to balance its financial commitments.

That’s where Walker’s arrival carries added significance.

If negotiations extend deeper into the summer or force additional roster adjustments, the Nuggets now have another experienced contributor. Walker is a shooting guard who can fill in for the small forward role.

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Whether Watson’s future is resolved quickly or stretches into the season, the Nuggets have already taken one important step toward protecting their depth.