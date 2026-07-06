Nuggets’ Sudden Decision Turns Up Heat on Rob Pelinka to Pair Luka Doncic With Ideal Two-Way Superstar

Once LeBron James confirmed his exit, GM Rob Pelinka wasted no time in adding players to the Los Angeles Lakers. He even fulfilled Luka Doncic’s elite center wish by a sign-and-trade for Walker Kessler. But a need for a true wing player remains, and that’s why there is a demand on the GM to be aggressive again to sign Peyton Watson.

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“Rob has to be aggressive with opportunities like this,” Lakers content creator ‘LegendOfWinning‘ urged GM Rob Pelinka to pursue Watson after reports of the Denver Nuggets being open to a sign-and-trade. “No, a Vando/Dalton/LaRavia package isn’t enough, but getting off those 3 players and just offering Watson a $23M a year deal forces the Nuggets to make a decision. if they match… then they are in 2nd tax apron hell if they don’t, then the Lakers get Watson on a good deal.”

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This tweet follows months of negotiations in which the Nuggets want to re-sign the 23-year-old.

“The Denver Nuggets intend to match any offers for restricted free agent Peyton Watson,” reported Sam Amick. “Sources say Denver is also very open to the prospect of a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old forward. As we’ve seen several times this offseason, the rules relating to restricted free agency have created a challenging landscape for players in that position.”

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The interest in Peyton Watson is not new. Previously, the insiders viewed Watson as a long-term target. In fact, Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes stated that Watson is one of the Lakers’ top three offseason targets.

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“Three-and-D wings are musts on any Doncic-led team,” Hughes wrote. “Watson fits the bill.”

But so far, the Lakers have signed Kessler to a four-year deal worth $130 million and then a four-year, $60 million contract for Quentin Grimes. The spending spree continued for Rob Pelinka, as Collin Sexton is on a two-year, $19 million deal. Let’s not forget that Sandro Mamukelashvili is on the books for $52 million over four years.

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On paper, offering Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, or Jake LaRavia $23 million sounds good. In fact, the theory is that if the Nuggets decline and match the salary, they will have to face the second apron luxury tax penalties and roster inflexibility. But the issue is that none of the stars mentioned have a positive trade value.

Plus, the Lakers have no tradable first-round picks for the next seven years, which could further complicate the matter. But the approach from Rob Pelinka should be aggressive, and he will have to figure out another way to convince the Nuggets. Amick even noted that currently only the “Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers have the salary-cap space to submit the offer sheet.”

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Last season was a breakout year for Watson as a 3-and-D star. He averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, alongside his 1.1 blocks. More importantly, the 23-year-old shot 41.1% from beyond the arc. It makes him an ideal fit for Luka Doncic, and GM Rob Pelinka will have to find another aggressive offer just like he did for Kessler.