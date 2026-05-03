Nuggets to Cut Ties With $94.5M Star as Nikola Jokic Contract Extension Looms: Report

Three years ago, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray carried the Denver Nuggets to their first ring. The Serbian big man looked unstoppable, right in his prime. However, things have gone cold since 2023. The playoff runs keep ending early. Now, after the Minnesota Timberwolves ended Denver’s 2026 playoffs in Game 6 over the weekend, the front office appears ready to open up trade talks and seriously rethink this roster.

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And in this loop, the first name that has come up is Cam Johnson. According to Bret Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Nuggets are open to trade discussions involving the 30-year-old, with rival teams expected to enter negotiations. On July 1, 2025, Denver flipped Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected 2032 first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, and in return, landed Cam Johnson.

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The Nets might not be the immediate suitors for Johnson for now. Siegel said, “Although the Nets are not an immediate known suitor for Johnson, and it’s more just league personnel speculating about a potential reunion between the two sides, sources told ClutchPoints that the Los Angeles Clippers are a team expected to express interest in Johnson.”

Moreover, Nikola Jokic’s teammate enters next season on an expiring deal, and that alone turns heads across the league. However, his Denver run started shaky, with inconsistent shooting hurting his rhythm. Even so, he found his touch late. His strong finish against the Timberwolves offered a timely reminder of his value, just as trade buzz begins to build. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 6 games in the 2026 playoffs.

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Meanwhile, Cam Johnson remains tied to a 4 year $94.5M deal, with incentives pushing it to $108M, originally signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023 before landing with the Denver Nuggets in 2025. He carries roughly $23M per year through 2026-27. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets are staring at a $260.8 M total cap, sitting 2nd. With cap space deep in the red at $-95.8 M, ranked 29th. Their projected cash payroll stands at $213.2 M, placing 4th, signaling serious financial pressure.

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Now add Jokic potentially locking in a $278M+ extension in 2026, and the squeeze tightens further. Therefore, moving Cam Johnson could ease that burden. It opens flexibility, trims salary, and helps Denver rebalance the books. At the same time, it gives them room to reshape the roster smartly, keeping Jokic’s prime supported without drowning in long-term financial strain.

Well, the Nuggets are in a soup this offseason, and only a roster renovation could likely fix them. Sure, they are seemingly willing to open doors for Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Peyton Watson trade. But the question is, this Nikola Jokic extension… is it still on board?

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Nikola Jokic’s contract extension

The Joker accepted the tough truth that the Denver Nuggets are not currently close to title contention. However, he stands firmly with the franchise, and signs point toward a fresh deal soon. He passed on a $212 million offer over three years last offseason. Now, a bigger prize waits, $278 million across four years this summer.

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“This is a team that has a lot of questions now going into the offseason,” ESPN’s Shams Charania said. “I will tell you, the Denver Nuggets, from their top brass on down to that organization, they believe Nikola Jokic at his word. He wants to be there.”

Imago Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

He added, “This is not a situation where he’s talking about potentially leaving, or looking elsewhere. Or saying, ‘Hey, I need you guys to do this. I need you guys to do that.’ He’s very, very internally and externally, ‘I’m here, no matter what, I’m re-signing.'”

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So, pressure is building, and Denver has no room left to wait. The front office is clearly ready to make tough calls, with Cam Johnson at the center and more names in play. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic remains committed, anchoring everything ahead. Therefore, this offseason becomes decisive. Denver must reshape fast, act smart, and build a roster that finally matches its franchise cornerstone’s timeline.