Nuggets to Cut Ties With $2,200,000 Star Amid Nikola Jokic’s Latest Injury Update

The Denver Nuggets have received a new update about their franchise cornerstone, Nikola Jokic’s knee injury. There were a lot of doubts about his return following the knee hyperextension that he sustained while playing against the Miami Heat in late December. Early reports suggested that he could be back by the end of January, but recently, Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman didn’t give much away about Jokic’s return, which increased uncertainty.

However, NBA Insider Shams Charania on Tuesday came up with an encouraging update about the Serbian center. He revealed that the Nuggets will re-evaluate Jokic in about a week.

“He’s making great progress. He is in the ramp-up phase of his return to play process. This Denver Nuggets team, as well as Jokic are working together on weighing the team’s long-term health and success over the course of the entire season. More than just him being eligible for the postseason awards like MVP or the All-NBA,” Charania stated.

The Nuggets will lock horns against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and this will be the 15th straight game missed by Jokic.

